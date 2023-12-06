Sarasota Republican Party calls for Christian Ziegler to resign

Leaders of Christian Ziegler’s local Republican chapter are calling for him to step down as state Chair and as a state Committeeman.

Republican Party of Sarasota County Chair Jack Brill issued a statement demanding the embattled party leader step aside. Ziegler remains under active criminal investigation for rape by the Sarasota Police Department.

“Given the increasing amount of evidence coming out on the allegations against Christian Ziegler, the Republican Party of Sarasota County believes that what is best for Sarasota County and Florida in this critical election cycle is for Christian to step down as Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, State Committeeman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County and a member of our Executive Committee,” Brill said.

“We want to see Christian given full due process of law in a timely fashion, but the moral failings outside of the criminal allegations require us to remind all of our community leaders that they are held to a higher standard.”

Both Christian and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, confirmed a prior sexual encounter together with the woman now accusing Christian Ziegler of rape during a separate incident. Bridget Ziegler is not being accused of a crime.

Communications in a search warrant indicate Christian Ziegler was on the way to a prearranged encounter with the woman, but she told him not to come if Bridget Ziegler was not going to be a part of the tryst. She told police that Christian Ziegler showed up anyway and raped her.

The call from Ziegler’s local party came as members of the Republican Party of Florida move toward holding a special meeting on Ziegler’s future as state Chair.

Ziegler was only eligible for the position of state Chair because he was elected as Republican Committeeman for Sarasota County. The office is elected by Republicans countywide.

To date, Ziegler has bucked any calls to resign from any post within the party. That includes demands to step aside from Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the entire Cabinet and leaders of the Republican-led Legislature.