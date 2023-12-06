December 6, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sarasota Republican Party calls for Christian Ziegler to resign
Christian Ziegler failed in his attempt to make Sarasota County a "Second Amendment S

Jacob OglesDecember 6, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Florida health systems and providers embrace innovation through artificial intelligence

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden tells donors if Donald Trump wasn’t running, ‘I’m not sure I’d be running. We cannot let him win’

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida GOP leaders move forward with special meeting on Christian Ziegler’s fate

Christian Ziegler
The Sarasota Republican remains under criminal investigation for rape.

Leaders of Christian Ziegler’s local Republican chapter are calling for him to step down as state Chair and as a state Committeeman.

Republican Party of Sarasota County Chair Jack Brill issued a statement demanding the embattled party leader step aside. Ziegler remains under active criminal investigation for rape by the Sarasota Police Department.

“Given the increasing amount of evidence coming out on the allegations against Christian Ziegler, the Republican Party of Sarasota County believes that what is best for Sarasota County and Florida in this critical election cycle is for Christian to step down as Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, State Committeeman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County and a member of our Executive Committee,” Brill said.

“We want to see Christian given full due process of law in a timely fashion, but the moral failings outside of the criminal allegations require us to remind all of our community leaders that they are held to a higher standard.”

Both Christian and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, confirmed a prior sexual encounter together with the woman now accusing Christian Ziegler of rape during a separate incident. Bridget Ziegler is not being accused of a crime.

Communications in a search warrant indicate Christian Ziegler was on the way to a prearranged encounter with the woman, but she told him not to come if Bridget Ziegler was not going to be a part of the tryst. She told police that Christian Ziegler showed up anyway and raped her.

The call from Ziegler’s local party came as members of the Republican Party of Florida move toward holding a special meeting on Ziegler’s future as state Chair.

Ziegler was only eligible for the position of state Chair because he was elected as Republican Committeeman for Sarasota County. The office is elected by Republicans countywide.

To date, Ziegler has bucked any calls to resign from any post within the party. That includes demands to step aside from Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the entire Cabinet and leaders of the Republican-led Legislature.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida health systems and providers embrace innovation through artificial intelligence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories