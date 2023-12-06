Florida health systems and providers embrace innovation through artificial intelligence

Next time you step into a doctor’s office, examine the technology around you. Whether an automated blood pressure cuff that rapidly tracks your vitals, a tablet check-in system or the suggestion to take your annual visit via a video call, tech is a vital component of our health care industry.

With artificial intelligence on the rise, Florida health care systems and providers are finding new and innovative ways to implement technology into their practice for the betterment of their patients.

Artificial intelligence is actively utilized in health care facilities to monitor statistics like caregiver workflow, operating room scheduling, imaging diagnostics and other automation tasks that would otherwise fall into the lap of a health care worker. By implementing systems that allow the facility to function at its highest level, health care professionals are able to give their time back to those who need it most.

“Artificial Intelligence not only fills gaps and creates efficiencies in the health care space, but it also enhances the patient experience,” said Carl Szabo, Vice President & General Counsel at NetChoice. “With the adoption of AI and other innovative technologies, America can continue to be the leader in health care when it comes to quality, delivery and patient outcomes.”

“The only thing that stands in the way is the regulatory red tape,” he added. “If lawmakers pursue policies that hinder our use of innovation and technology, that puts us at a disadvantage when it comes to competing with global tech giants like China.”

One example of AI is seen at Tampa General Hospital, one of the nation’s leading academic health systems. Since 2019, TGH has relied on CareComm, a mission style command center that uses data to increase efficiencies systemwide.

What that means for a patient is faster results, early detection and better patient outcomes. In its first year using this technology from GE Healthcare, Tampa General reported a $40 million savings of system-wide inefficiencies. In addition, the system eliminated 20,000 excess days of patients in the hospital and reduced unnecessary emergency room visits by 25%.

In Jacksonville, Baptist Health is using the DAX app, powered by artificial intelligence, from Microsoft’s Nuance division since last year. The program transcribes doctors’ and patients’ comments, then creates a clinical physician summary formatted for an electronic health record. The app frees doctors from having to type up notes during patient visits, and from having to finish them up at night. A practice so common doctors have a nickname for it.

Naples Community Health has partnered with Eko Health for a three-month launch program of new high-tech stethoscopes for a select group of physicians. The technology brings next-level detection systems for cardiology concerns to patient bedsides, making it easier to detect faint heart murmurs and other advanced heart diseases.

“We’re seeing a remarkable impact from the adoption of technology and innovation across hospitals in Florida,” said Mary Mayhew, President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. “These tools are easing the burden on our critical workforce, while increasing the quality of care across the Sunshine State.”

Artificial intelligence is a practical solution to many of the issues that health care providers and organizations have faced in the past several years. Technologies like these have the potential to reduce both medical and administrative costs, enabling health care institutions to invest more in their workforce and expand access to care.

A report published by the National Bureau of Economic Research this year suggests that “AI adoption within the next five years using today’s technologies could result in savings of 5% to 10% of health care spending, or $200 billion to $360 billion annually in 2019 dollars, without sacrificing quality and access.”