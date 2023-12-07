December 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hayward House opens, bringing Southern hospitality to The Process

Peter SchorschDecember 7, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.7.23

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis turns up the heat in fourth Republican presidential debate

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 12.6.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

0FOX_3655
An elevated culinary journey, melding flavors from world travel with the warmth of Southern hospitality.

It’s official. This evening, Hayward House will FINALLY open its doors.

Congratulations to owner Ashley Chaney on this new adventure.

The hard work and passion she placed into Hayward House is a note to Chaney’s love of great food and drink but most importantly, the investment in the opportunity to serve friends, family and the community.

Hayward House is an American bistro inspired by its historic downtown location on the corner of South Adams and West Jefferson Street. The restaurant offers an elevated culinary journey, melding flavors from world travel with the warmth of Southern hospitality.

“Hayward House will be the perfect location for professionals looking to network and discuss business, couples looking for a sophisticated and inviting date night spot or family and friends looking to celebrate exciting life milestones,” Chaney said. “Guests can expect intriguing delights, such as whipped feta and eggplant katsu, foreign flare including steak frites and poutine, and Southern favorites like buttermilk fried chicken.”

But what’s more exciting is its bar selection and wine offerings, especially during Happy Hour. Expect us, among many others in The Process to be enjoying HH at HH this Legislative Session. Craft cocktails like a Tupelo Old Fashioned, the Hayward Negroni Spritz, and a sweet and spicy tequila-based cocktail called the Rascal Yard will be served fresh from the bar.

Hayward House also features a private dining room and a capacity of 50 guests, making it the ideal destination to host business gatherings, holiday parties, or other special events.

Hayward House will offer food and drink service for its grand opening between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight. Guests can enjoy dinner service on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9.

Only brunch service will be available the next day, Sunday, Dec. 10.

Hayward House plans to resume standard business hours for lunch and dinner beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12.

We wish all the best to Ashley and the Hayward House team. Cheers!

0FOX_3655
2FOX_3697
2FOX_2842
Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.7.23

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories