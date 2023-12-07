Hayward House opens, bringing Southern hospitality to The Process

It’s official. This evening, Hayward House will FINALLY open its doors.

Congratulations to owner Ashley Chaney on this new adventure.

The hard work and passion she placed into Hayward House is a note to Chaney’s love of great food and drink but most importantly, the investment in the opportunity to serve friends, family and the community.

Hayward House is an American bistro inspired by its historic downtown location on the corner of South Adams and West Jefferson Street. The restaurant offers an elevated culinary journey, melding flavors from world travel with the warmth of Southern hospitality.

“Hayward House will be the perfect location for professionals looking to network and discuss business, couples looking for a sophisticated and inviting date night spot or family and friends looking to celebrate exciting life milestones,” Chaney said. “Guests can expect intriguing delights, such as whipped feta and eggplant katsu, foreign flare including steak frites and poutine, and Southern favorites like buttermilk fried chicken.”

But what’s more exciting is its bar selection and wine offerings, especially during Happy Hour. Expect us, among many others in The Process to be enjoying HH at HH this Legislative Session. Craft cocktails like a Tupelo Old Fashioned, the Hayward Negroni Spritz, and a sweet and spicy tequila-based cocktail called the Rascal Yard will be served fresh from the bar.

Hayward House also features a private dining room and a capacity of 50 guests, making it the ideal destination to host business gatherings, holiday parties, or other special events.

Hayward House will offer food and drink service for its grand opening between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight. Guests can enjoy dinner service on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9.

Only brunch service will be available the next day, Sunday, Dec. 10.

Hayward House plans to resume standard business hours for lunch and dinner beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12.

We wish all the best to Ashley and the Hayward House team. Cheers!