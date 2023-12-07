Cost-cutting Casey DeSantis is still chasing ‘$2 T-shirts’

Florida’s First Lady continues to burnish her bargain hunter credentials, telling a crowd in Iowa about her preference for budget-priced tees.

“I need $2 T-shirts, OK. I’m just saying,” Casey DeSantis said in Cedar Rapids, by way of blaming “Bidenomics” for the high price of goods.

This was a variation on a previous quip from another Iowa event in November.: “Everything is so darn expensive and my children grow up so fast that I need $2 T-shirts. OK?”

DeSantis’ quip was part of an increasingly familiar routine about how she’s called “Walmart Melania” by critics, who the former broadcast journalist told the Iowa crowd was a creation of the “media” in the back of the room.

As she has before, she found a way to offer an unsolicited compliment to former First Lady Melania Trump.

“I’m like, score. If I can be in the same sentence as Melania, that’s a win for me because she’s gorgeous and yes, I’m guilty as charged,” she said.

“They refer to me as the ‘Walmart Melania.’ And so I just had a beer. I can’t imagine what the media is going to say now as a result of all of this,” the First Lady quipped on the Ruthless Podcast this summer.

DeSantis continues to address the “Walmart Melania,” “America’s Karen” and “Eddie Munster” epithets in media appearances, alternating between light humor and deconstructive analysis.

“I think it’s interesting and you probably can sympathize with this when they come after you and they’re just calling you names. That means they don’t want to litigate the merits of their case. They don’t want to have that conversation. They want to call you names. They want to try to get you to back down. But I can tell you the No. 1 thing — we will not back down when it comes to our family,” DeSantis said on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”