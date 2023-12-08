December 8, 2023
Ron DeSantis hits new low in national poll
Image via Ron DeSantis campaign.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 8, 20233min4

DeSantis Prosperity SC
Nikki Haley doubles DeSantis' support. Donald Trump leads him by 57 points.

Gov. Ron DeSantis arguably had his best performance in a national debate this week, with a widely viewed showdown with California’s Gavin Newsom the week before. But new polling suggests it might not matter.

In the latest Emerson College poll, the Florida Governor has fallen to 7%, his worst showing in any national survey in the 2024 cycle. Adding insult to injury, DeSantis is actually at 6.7%, benefiting from rounding to even hit the modest 7% threshold.

DeSantis trails Nikki Haley, who has double his support at 14%. And as usual, former President Donald Trump leads all candidates, with 64%.

If there’s any positive spin for DeSantis out of this survey, it’s that he still leads Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie, who each have 4% support.

The Emerson analysis spotlights the youth vote as being particularly unfriendly for DeSantis: “Among Republicans under 30, Trump’s support is higher than the average at 73%, while 6% support Ramaswamy, 5% support DeSantis, and 3% Haley and Christie respectively.”

Pollster Spencer Kimball notes that as “younger Democrats distance themselves from (Joe) Biden, Trump’s formidable backing within the Republican primary is strongest among younger voters.”

Emerson didn’t even bother testing a Trump-DeSantis head-to-head election in this survey, though the pollster did run a trial heat between Trump and Haley. As is typical of these hypotheticals, the former President dominated, with 77% support.

DeSantis led off the debate in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday by declaring he’s “sick of hearing about these polls.” And this result from Emerson, which was in the field on the day of that debate, likely won’t change his disposition to surveys.

The Race to the White House national average reflects the DeSantis decline. Trump is at 60%, with DeSantis at 12% and Haley at 10%. The Florida Governor is betting heavily on Iowa, which holds its caucuses Jan. 15, to give him some momentum going forward. What’s clear is that he needs a boost from somewhere.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

  • Biscuit

    December 8, 2023 at 12:06 pm

    NewsSquirt out of America: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is discovering that the more people get to know him, the less they like him — but only when we are talking about people who like Trump the more they get to know him. Those people identify as morons, and according to this latest poll, they now comprise 64% of GOP voters nationwide. So DeSantis can take comfort in knowing that his detractors in the GOP are mostly morons, even though the idiots that supported him in the past are disappearing — turning into morons, most likely.
    Arf.

  • A.G.

    December 8, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    Emerson’s poll says the numbers reflect last year. Isn’t that a material fact? Why leave it out, AG? Maybe these convenient omissions are why less than a third of Americans trust you…

    • AG

      December 8, 2023 at 1:06 pm

      Last month*’s numbers…

  • Golden Eagle

    December 8, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    I AM SICK OF THESE POLLS!

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

