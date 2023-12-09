Takeaways from Tallahassee — Second chances

Since the gavel fell on the last Regular Session, bracing presidential polls have undoubtedly withered last spring’s hope of some lawmakers — that they would have more than a nodding acquaintance with the man occupying the world’s most powerful office.

Undoubtedly, dreams of presidential cabinet appointments have gone to die.

And so now, as a new Session follows last year’s that saw almost every one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities turned into law, the big question is whether the Republican supermajority will do what their colleagues across the aisle have been begging for. The Legislature as a co-equal branch of government, anyone?

Besides one of DeSantis’ most loquacious supporters, Rep. Randy Fine, jumping ship to Donald Trump’s camp with an op-ed in the Washington Times, perhaps there’s no more significant sign that some Republican lawmakers are ready to be more independent of the Governor’s wishes than the refiling of a bill (SB 54) that would expand eligibility for getting one’s record wiped clean.

It’s exactly the same as the bill (HB 605) that DeSantis vetoed last year — despite the unanimous approval of the Senate and the approval of all but two lawmakers in the House.

If it passes this time, it would mean adults can have an arrest record erased under certain circumstances even if they had one juvenile arrest forgiven already. Currently, the law keeps adults from getting their records expunged if they already had a juvenile record wiped clean.

“It’s important for many reasons to give people this kind of chance to clean their record and give them the opportunity to find employment without this shadow over them,” said Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who filed the legislation in the Senate.

Republican Rep. David Smith of Winter Springs has filed an identical House bill (HB 97).

“People make mistakes as youths, and sometimes they make a different mistake as an adult,” Rodriguez added. “If they make that different mistake again as an adult, it shouldn’t be something that should follow them for the rest of their life as a permanent record.”

This expansion of eligibility for expungement of records would not have included those convicted of a crime in the state.

For some jobs, acknowledging an arrest is a disqualifier, Rodriguez says.

So, a bill for second chances is getting another chance.

“Florida is one of the worst states in the nation, with some of the strictest guidelines surrounding eligibility for expungement,” said Christian Minor, executive director of the Florida Juvenile Justice Association. “In the case of this bill … these are individuals who have never been found guilty or convicted of a crime.”

Arguably, it won’t detract from DeSantis’ talking points on being tough on crime.

___

Follow the money: DeSantis sent legislators a proposed $114.4 billion budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year this week. His budget boosts teacher pay, sets aside more money for Everglades restoration, and also calls for a one-time cut in taxes and fees paid by residential homeowners on their insurance policies. It did not include any across-the-board pay raises for state workers although it keeps health insurance premiums the same. The Governor’s budget — smaller than the current year’s — is considered a critical starting point for the upcoming Session. In recent years, legislative leaders have funded many of DeSantis’ top spending priorities.

Live Healthy: After months of work, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo unveiled her proposal this week to improve the health and welfare of the state’s residents by fortifying the workforce that will be doing most of the caregiving. Passidomo is putting her money where her mouth is, targeting $874 million toward the initiative. The lion’s share of that money — $571.2 million — is targeted to rate increases. The plan doesn’t expand Medicaid to uninsured childless adults. Still, it does expand it to 300% of the federal poverty level ($90,000 for a family of four) who are eligible to receive care at free clinics.

Limbo land: Christian Ziegler’s future as the head of the Republican Party of Florida is an open question mark after many top Republicans this week called on him to resign amid an ongoing criminal investigation into rape allegations. Ziegler insists that he’s done nothing wrong and has refused requests that he step down. But 33 Executive Board members agreed to hold a closed-door Dec. 17 meeting to discuss whether to discipline Ziegler or appoint a committee to investigate further. Meanwhile, the Sarasota County School Board members are expected to consider a resolution calling Bridget Ziegler to resign her spot on the board. Bridget Ziegler, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty who left that group in 2021, is not accused of any criminal wrongdoing but has acknowledged to police that she and her husband had been involved with the woman who made the allegations under investigation.

Chopped: (Editors note: We placed this item fourth out of solidarity with Florida State University) Florida politicians — including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, DeSantis and House Speaker Paul Renner (a University of Florida graduate) — made it clear that they were unhappy with the College Football Playoff selection committee’s decision to leave the Florida State Seminoles out of the playoffs even though the team finished its regular season undefeated. Scott sent a letter to the selection committee chair demanding that the committee turn over documents, emails, texts and voting sheets. Meanwhile, DeSantis set aside $1 million in his proposed budget to help pay for potential litigation. Renner’s advice to the Noles: Go out and win the game.

Begin again: The search for a new president at Florida Atlantic University generated the most chatter about who wasn’t on the finalist list. An audit from the Board of Governors has concluded that the whole thing should be redone and maybe with different deciders. All the current finalists have to reapply if they want to be considered, so theoretically, that presents another chance for Rep. Randy Fine, who many assumed would glide into the job with DeSantis’ backing. He could soon be calling Boca Raton-bound moving trucks. Or maybe not. The audit lays much of the responsibility for the previous search going south on Brad Levine, Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Auditors go so far as to say he should not be allowed to participate in the presidential search committee once the process starts anew.

—Transplant heroes —

As part of her Sunshine Solute Sit-Down Series, Attorney General Ashley Moody sat down with Tampa International Airport Officers Angeliesse and Mike Nesterwitz, a couple who left New York City in favor of Florida.

The couple are two of more than 230 New York law enforcement members who relocated to Florida, where they now protect and serve.

“We are seeing a lot of New York’s finest leave the Empire State and head to Florida — more than 230 since July 2022. I recently met two of these new Florida heroes, and I am excited to help tell their love story — for each other and the great state of Florida — as we continue our Sunshine Salute Sit-Down Series,” Moody said.

The couple told Moody they have strong family ties to New York and the NYPD. Angelique Nesterwitz’s mother was an NYPD officer, which inspired her to follow suit. She met her husband in uniform. They fell in love, got married and continued to serve.

The couple told Moody they look forward to growing their family in the Sunshine State.

Moody is touting Florida as the most friendly law enforcement state in the nation, spotlighting several benefits to law enforcement officers who move to the state. That includes $5,000 recruitment bonuses; a $1,000 allowance toward basic recruit training costs; up to $25,000 down payment and closing cost assistance; up to $25,000 for officers who adopt a child from Florida’s foster care system; exemptions from specific prerequisites; and family empowerment scholarships for children of law enforcement officers to attend the school of their choice.

The sit-down series is part of a recruitment push to bring more qualified law enforcement officers to Florida. It follows Moody’s “Be A Florida Hero” initiative, created in 2021, to encourage law enforcement officers to bring their service to the Sunshine State. It offers an interactive map highlighting available career opportunities throughout the state.

— CFO approved —

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is a fan of DeSantis’ “Focus on Florida’s Future” budget recommendation.

“Since Day One, we have worked to keep Florida families first and 2024 will be no different,” Patronis said, highlighting funding for the My Safe Florida Home program, tax and fee exemptions on homeowners insurance policies, and $14.5 billion in transportation funding.

“The My Safe Florida Home program has been a huge success, helping thousands of Floridians harden their home against storms while saving on insurance costs. With additional tax cuts for policyholders, this is real relief from historic inflation and premium hikes, Patronis added.

“Washington should take note that in Florida, we live within our means, keep a balanced budget and support our hard-working families, our dedicated law enforcement heroes, job creators and homeowners. I look forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature this Session to Keep Florida Free and secure a bright future for the Sunshine State.”

— Instagram of the week —

— Looking for input —

Secretary of State Cord Byrd wants the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force to know what’s on your mind.

The Department of State is distributing the survey on behalf of the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force, created by a bill legislation signed into law by DeSantis earlier this year.

“Public input is needed in developing recommendations for a future Florida Museum of Black History,” Byrd said. “I encourage Floridians to take the time to complete and share the short survey and join in the effort to create recommendations that the Department of State will submit to the Florida Legislature.”

The public survey is open through Feb. 29, 2024. Responses will be included in the Task Force’s report to the Florida Legislature to be completed before July 1, 2024.

The Florida Museum of Black History Task Force is a nine-member body appointed by the Governor, House Speaker and Senate President. Its purpose is to develop plans for the future museum’s location, design, construction, operation, administration and marketing.

The Task Force will also develop a transition plan for the museum to become financially self-sufficient and recommend priorities for collections acquisition, exhibits, research and educational materials for use in Florida schools.

More information on the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force and recordings of its past meetings are available online. The Task Force will next meet via webinar at 9 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2023.

— Alert, alert —

Florida has no statewide system to notify the public of a waterway health risk to alert the public to stay out of the water, so Sen. Lori Berman and Reps. Lindsay Cross and Peggy Gossett-Seidman aim to fix that through bipartisan legislation they’ve named the “Safe Waterways Act.”

Busted sewage pipes, malfunctioning wastewater systems, and fertilizer runoff can cause illness and fish-kills because of an overabundance of “nutrients” — or fecal matter or “poop,” to put it plainly.

But it should be more than just an advisory that goes to local publications. According to a news release, no clear system is in place to notify the public should springs, beaches or other waterways be fouled.

The measure (SB 338, HB 165) would move reporting and communication responsibilities among state agencies and the public to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

It would create a state system to send digital warnings, require local governments to notify DEP publicly and resample waters within 24 hours of an alarming test, and mandate closures and clear, uniform signage in affected areas.

Berman, a Boca Raton Democrat, said it’s a common-sense change long overdue.

“The public has a right to know whether the beaches and waterways they’re swimming in are infested with fecal bacteria, (and) Florida is failing in its responsibility to promptly inform the public and protect their health,” she said. “All we’re asking for is transparency in water quality and consistency in public notification so residents and tourists can safely enjoy our world-famous waters.”

— Save the ta-tas —

A pair of Florida Democrats filed bills this week that lower to 25 the age for an insured to receive a breast cancer screening. Statistics show that 33% of breast cancer cases are identified in late stages.

The Florida Cancer Data System produced by the Florida Department of Health tells us that in 2020, there were over 18,000 new diagnoses of breast cancer. Around the state, women and men are succumbing to breast cancer at earlier ages; in 2020, there were almost 3,000 deaths as a result of breast cancer.

Rep. Dianne Hart and Sen. Traci Davis filed HB 711 and SB 670, respectively, and cancer survivors and influencers are lauding their efforts.

“As a breast cancer survivor, a health care provider, and the founder of Fight Wright Breast Cancer Foundation, I express my strong support for the bill proposing to lower the age of receiving a mammogram to 25 years,” said Dr. Vondalyn Wright. “This critical legislation has the potential to save countless lives and prevent the devastating consequences of late-stage breast cancer diagnosis in young individuals.”

Dr. Eva Crooke is the immediate past president of Hillsborough County. Medical Association also weighed in on the proposals.

In other news regarding Hart, she won the regional legislation of the year at the National Caucus of Black State Legislators Conference. Her work as Chair of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus and Chair of Region Six of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators won her the award at the 47th conference in Nashville.

“I am truly humbled to have received this recognition. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the Chair of this important caucus. The work I do is not for accolades or praise but simply because there is work to do,” Hart said in a statement.

“Each of us has a calling or charge that we must keep. A call of purpose that only you can fulfill. It is my hope that my life and service will be a visual reminder to people to never abandon (their) calling. In the words of the classic song, ‘If I can help somebody as I pass along … my living shall not be in vain.’”

— Lib heads exploding in 3, 2, 1 … —

It’s not quite like the 15-day ban on abortion that debuted in the New Hampshire Legislature this week, but two bills guaranteed to stack up those public appearance cards have been given committee slots for the coming week.

The bill (HB 49) hearing in front of the House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee on Wednesday is guaranteed to generate some monster traffic on The Florida Channel. The bill proposes to weaken laws put in place back in 1938. It would roll back age restrictions that keep minors from working overnight shifts and allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work the same way 18-year-olds can.

If those sexy books have been taken off the shelves to preserve their innocence, they might as well get to work!

Also going before the House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee on Wednesday, (HB 433) would preempt what Miami-Dade County was thinking of doing: Imposing penalties for an employer’s failure to provide water, rest, and shade to their outdoor employees or face financial penalties. Enough penalties and employers would be forbidden from taking on lucrative county contracts.

The Miami-Dade County Commission decided to ice the effort for now. According to the Miami Herald report, the proposed ordinance was a layer of regulation they did not want to impose. But some lawmakers apparently don’t want to take the chance that another hot summer — following the hottest on record — would melt the will to keep these sorts of regulations at bay.

Advocates are also saying the bill would end “living wage” ordinances. It’s a move that Broward Commissioner Steve Geller finds especially galling.

Different ends of Florida have vastly different costs of living.

“They are taking away the ability to do what we need for our constituents,” said Geller, who also served as a state Senator. “Bradford County, I believe, has a population of about 30,000, and Broward County has a population of 2 million. Just because both counties start with the letters’ BR’ doesn’t make them similar in any other way.”

Neither bill has generated a companion.

— Respecting the disrespected —

Sen. Rosalind Osgood and Rep. Felicia Robinson want to delve into the disproportionate number of missing Black women in Florida.

Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC) data indicate that 44% of the missing women in Florida are Black, even though they account for just 15.1% of the state population.

FCIC data show 123,869 Florida women were reported missing between Jan. 1, 2018, and Oct. 27, 2023.

The bills (SB 354/HB 325) will create a task force charged with finding the missing and murdered Black women.

“The urgency of finding missing African American women demands a dedicated task force. The disproportionately high numbers of missing persons and the systemic issues that contribute to these disparities call for specialized attention,” Osgood said of her legislation. “We must stand firm in our commitment to justice, equality, and the safety of all individuals.”

For her part, Robinson noted that “investigating the disproportionate trends of missing and murdered African American women is not just a matter of justice; it’s a matter of fulfilling our society’s commitment to equality and protection. To turn a blind eye to these injustices is to undermine the very principles upon which our society is built.”

— Helping out —

Rep. Susan Valdés is hosting the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration at her district office on Dec. 15, launching what her office calls a “concerted effort” to assist residents in obtaining vital documents, including birth, marriage, death, certificates, and driver records. Apostille services also will be offered.

“I am delighted to extend the facilities of my office to PRFAA, ensuring easier access for Puerto Ricans to obtain their necessary government documents. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens and deserve convenient access to these fundamental services. I’m proud that I can assist with that,” said Valdés.

PRFAA opened a full-time office in Orlando, and Valdés wants to help her constituents have access to the services offered.

In other news, Valdés is hosting a holiday toy drive at her district office, where she will accept new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

“Every child deserves a joyous holiday. Together, we can make the holiday season truly special for children in need and help lift the financial strain that some families face during the holiday season,” she said.

The Representative will collect the toys during business hours through Jan. 3, 2024. Her district office is located at 2221 N. Himes Ave. Suite B, Tampa.

— Working together for kids —

The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar Family Law Section gave accolades to a House legislative panel advancing legislation with bipartisan sponsorship to improve the safety of children.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee unanimously approved HB 385, sponsored by Republican Rep. Joel Rudman and Democratic Rep. Hillary Cassel. The bill now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Clay Yarbrough has filed the companion bill, SB 580, which has yet to be heard in that chamber.

“The Florida Legislature has done a remarkable job of advancing public policy that puts the well-being of children and families first, and HB 385 is another example of thoughtful legislation that will have positive real-world impacts,” said Sarah Kay, Chair of The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar.

Kay continued, “Stemming from heartbreaking circumstances, HB 385, or Cassie’s Law, could undoubtedly save future lives by strengthening the law that gives courts the flexibility to determine if it’s necessary — because of imminent threat of harm — to exchange a child at a neutral, safe exchange location as designated by a local Sheriff. In addition, recognizing the need for this flexibility, it also grants courts the ability to designate an additional safe exchange location, further ensuring safe exchanges are attainable as deemed necessary.”

— Good news —

The Florida Department of Revenue announced that approximately 56% of Florida’s employers will continue to pay the lowest possible rate (0.1%) for re-employment taxes in 2024.

The tax is collected and directed to Florida’s Re-employment Assistance Trust Fund, which funds a program that helps displaced workers find jobs. This fund currently has a balance of more than $3 billion.

“The continuation of the lowest possible re-employment tax rate is great news for Florida’s employers,” said Florida Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale. “This low tax rate will help our state maintain a thriving workforce.”

Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly agrees.

“Since 2019, more businesses have formed in Florida than any other state in the nation. With 2.7 million new businesses, maintaining a low-tax climate is essential to remaining competitive in our target industries and ultimately supporting Florida’s job seekers and creators,” Kelly said, attributing the low rate to the DeSantis administration.

Floria employers pay a percentage only on the first $7,000 of wages paid to each employee (one of four states with the $7,000 base). Employers with stable employment receive the lowest rate.

— Like Dylan said —

In the words of Bob Dylan: “I would not feel so all alone; everybody must get stoned.”

There are 862,824 registered medical marijuana users in the state of Dec. 8, according to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use at the Florida Department of Health.

In the first week of December, 2,740 qualified physicians were ordering medical marijuana for those patients, according to the report.

There were 610 locations in the first week of December where medical marijuana was being dispensed. With 129 locations, Truelieve had the most sites dispensing marijuana for the first week.

The OMMU publishes weekly updates on the state’s medical marijuana market on its website.

— Guess hell isn’t forever —

Extra! Extra! Read all about it.

Forget what you learned reading the Bible. Hell isn’t for eternity — at least not “judicial” hell.

The American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) removed Florida from the fiery damned placed in the latest iteration of its Judicial Hellholes report.

“Florida has long been a top five judicial hellhole, but steadily improved under Gov. Ron DeSantis’s leadership, with ATRA upgrading Florida to the “watch list” in 2020,” said William Large, president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute. “Now, thanks to the Governor’s commitment and the leadership of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, Florida has finally come off the Judicial Hellholes report completely.”

The decision to remove the state from the report comes after the Legislature passed HB 837, SB 360, and HB 1205.

“2023 will be remembered as a watershed year for civil justice reform in Florida,” added Large. “Finally, with the Governor’s insistence, the Florida Legislature passed high-profile reform after reform, including House Bill 837, a comprehensive, transformational bill full of longtime FJRI priorities. We applaud Florida’s elected leadership for this tremendous accomplishment.”

— Cash crops —

Florida’s citrus growers are hailing DeSantis’ proposed budget, which includes a cool $20 million for research and the Citrus Health Response Program at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Florida citrus growers have been battling citrus greening disease for nearly two decades now. Through research, we developed new treatment methods, and we are making strides toward disease-tolerant and disease-resistant trees,” Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner said in a news release.

“With the recommended funding included in Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget for state fiscal year 2024-2025, researchers can continue to find new, innovative ways to increase the production of Florida citrus, providing relief to Florida citrus growers and helping Florida’s iconic citrus industry rebound.”

Indeed, greening has devastated the industry — according to UF/IFAS, citrus-growing acres have halved from 750,000 in 2001 to 369,300 in 2021, a 51% decline.

In addition to the research money, the Governor’s budget proposal includes $10 million for the Florida Department of Citrus to promote Florida-grown citrus and $100 million for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, which earned praise from Florida Citrus Mutual.

— Money and politics —

Sierra Club Florida is accusing the DeSantis administration of playing politics after the Florida Department of Transportation turned down $320 million, citing concerns with the federal government’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

“I write to formally notify you of FDOT’s decision to not participate in the continued efforts of this program. In making this decision, it became clear that conflicts exist between the authority granted to USDOT by Congress and the broad interpretation that USDOT seeks to implement.”

In response, the Sierra Club sent a letter to FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue, accusing him of putting Florida taxpayers on the hook. Twice.

In a news release, Sierra Club Florida Organizing Manager Brooke Alexander-Goss said, “FDOT is working against (its) own mission to provide a safe transportation system that ensures the mobility of people and goods, enhances economic prosperity, while preserving the environment and communities. The rejection of these vital funds means a loss of savings and financial benefits to Floridians and will put Florida even further behind other states when it comes to transportation efficiency and infrastructure improvements; by politicizing public funds, Secretary Perdue and Governor DeSantis have forced taxpayers to foot multimillion dollar bills that were already paid for. Our air quality and economy should be higher priorities for the Governor and his administration.”

The rejection isn’t new.

The DeSantis administration rejected $346 million that would have directly benefited working-class Floridians through rebates. DeSantis vetoed a bipartisan bill encouraging local governments to purchase electric vehicles.

— FAMU nabs ABC exec, alum for commencement speech —

ABC News President Kim Godwin will deliver the 2024 Fall Commencement for Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University.

Godwin, a 1984 graduate of the FAMU School of Journalism & Graphic Communications also will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters.

Goodwin, in 2021, became the first woman and the first person of color to be named president at ABC News and the first Black person to lead a broadcast news network. Under her leadership, ABC News has had 66 Emmy News and Documentary nominations and 10 wins, the most in more than two decades.

“As a proud Rattler, I am deeply honored to deliver the Fall 2023 commencement speech,” Godwin said. “I first set foot on campus as a shy 16-year-old, but FAMU gave me the tools I needed to get to where I am today. I am also grateful to receive the honorary doctorate degree, which I dedicate to the next generation of bold, straightforward journalists to uncover their greatest potential.”

More than 650 students will graduate Dec. 15 during the fall commencement ceremony.

“We are excited to welcome FAMU alumna and ABC News President Kim Godwin as the fall commencement speaker. Her words of encouragement and superlative career will inspire our graduates and others in attendance to achieve far beyond their dreams,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D.

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — The Primary debates are about as prestigious as the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but a W is a W.

Calvin Coolidge — Up arrow — Renowned for his quietude and restraint … just like DeSantis, apparently.

James Uthmeier — Crossways arrow — He’s cleared, but is he really?

Phil Cox — Up arrow — How many resets is this now? We lost count.

Christian and Bridget Ziegler — Down arrow — We hear they’re banned from school media centers.

Kathleen Passidomo — Up arrow — A solid follow-up to the Live Local Act.

State employees — Up arrow — The benefits are unmatched.

Everglades — Up arrow — Another billion for the River of Grass.

EVs — Down arrow — Pay at the pump or pay at the DMV, your call.

Fido & Spot — Up arrow — The Guv is shaving a few bucks of their Doxepin refill.

HBCUs — Up arrow — DeSanta Claus didn’t forget about you in his budget proposal.

Hillsborough taxpayers — Down arrow — No refunds.

Cash — Up arrow — It’s still king.

FAU — Down arrow — One more time, from the top.

Florida Democratic Party — Crossways arrow — HD 118: The political equivalent of what CFB fans call a “quality loss.”

Michael David Redondo — Crossways arrow — You’re telling us he doesn’t live in a pet store parking lot?

Gamblers — Up arrow — The Seminole Tribe took sports betting live just in time for bowl season!

Kratom — Down arrow — Do want the dangers of tramadol but the taste of stale wheatgrass juice? We got you, fam.

Manatees — Down arrow — We’d feed them, but they won’t lettuce.

Florida Justice Reform Institute — Up arrow — What’s the rank above “hellhole,” anyway?

Pasco Co. Commission — Down arrow — Phone calls are a lot cheaper than lawyers.

Beth Sweeny — Up arrow — Three cheers for St. Augustine Beach’s new Vice Mayor.

Florida Standard — Down arrow — “Rejoice not when thine enemy falleth” and all … but can we get an exception just this once?

Ashley Chaney — Up arrow — Hayward House takes reservations online. Just saying.

Il Lusso — Up arrow — Like a fine wine, it’s only better with age. Happy anniversary!

FSU Football — Crossways — No, we’re not over it.