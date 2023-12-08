Ron and Casey DeSantis talk Christmas decorations, teleprompters and scooter mishaps in Iowa

Florida’s First Couple is back on the campaign trail, where they’re talking about some of the positives and problems of being Governor and in politics more generally.

Among the positives for Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis: They don’t have to worry about decorating the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee. But other logistical issues abound.

“We’re fortunate enough to live in the Governor’s residence in Tallahassee. And so one of the perks of that is Thanksgiving comes, it goes and all of a sudden the house is decorated with all the Christmas stuff, the trees get put up and that saves a lot of work. So that’s a huge perk,” the Governor related.

But a problem is that there are a few “different rooms in kind of the public side of the Governor’s mansion that they put a tree up in. And so our kids every year will pick which room Santa is supposed to go in and leave the presents.”

This forces questions such as “OK, where are we going to send Santa?” and “Which tree are we going to do?”

“And I’m negotiating with them on that because I kind of just want them to do it in the main room. It makes it easier for everybody, but they’re not, they’re not sold on that. So we’ll see, it may be a game time decision.”

Among the tougher issues to deal with, meanwhile, were teleprompters, particularly during inauguration speeches.

During his first speech in 2019, he noted that there were two teleprompters, with one “right in the sun” and the other one “halfway cut off.”

Little did he know then that when he delivered his second inaugural earlier this year, tech issues would still abound.

“The one teleprompter fell down was out of commission and then they put a microphone right in the center of the podium so that the remarks couldn’t even fit onto the thing. So like the remarks are halfway off. I got no teleprompter there and I’m just kind of trying to wing it and it was fine,” the Governor said.

First Lady Casey DeSantis meanwhile shared a story about how during the 2012 campaign, her penchant to use scooters for door knocking came with a cost on Election Day — presumably, for the August Primary for the Governor’s eventual congressional seat.

She noted her habit of leaving the “very heavy” in her car, charging it at night by just streaming “the cable out the window into the outlet so (she didn’t have to take it in and out of the back of the car.”

“Well, the day of the election, I was so nervous that I forgot that it was plugged into the wall and I throw my car into reverse and I’m coming out of the garage and all of a sudden I ripped the thing out of the wall, not just out of the plug, like the wall came apart, which was not great, and it starts sparking and it’s hitting the side of the car. I’m like ‘Ron, help, what do we do?'”