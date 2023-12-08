Casey DeSantis wants out-of-state supporters to participate in Iowa caucuses

Casey DeSantis is calling on supporters of her husband’s presidential campaign to spend some time in the Hawkeye State next month.

“We’re asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come from wherever it might be — North Carolina, South Carolina — and descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus. So moms and grandmoms are going to be able to come and be a part and let their voice be heard in support of Ron DeSantis.”

Florida’s First Lady made the comments on the Fox News Channel.

The DeSantis campaign is betting heavily on mobilizing female voters with progeny toward its cause.

The campaign announced that its coalition of “Mamas for DeSantis” now has “mamas and grandmamas in all 99 counties” of Iowa on board Friday. Those who remember his re-election campaign will recall that “Mamas for DeSantis” was a key part of his campaign’s success against Charlie Crist last November.

And if Casey DeSantis’ words are any indication, they expect that success to translate nationally.

“Ron and I are thrilled to have built the largest mobilization of moms and grandmothers across the United States of America, starting right here in Iowa, to champion Ron DeSantis for President. He will protect the innocence of our children and to protect the rights of parents,” Casey DeSantis said Friday.

“This is the fight of our lifetime. For so many parents across the country — Republicans, Democrats and independents alike — we draw the line at coming after our kids. This coalition will fight for Ron DeSantis to become the next President of the United States because he will fight to defend the innocence of children and hold the line in defense of our rights, liberties and freedoms.”