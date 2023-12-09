Poll: Ron DeSantis in 3rd place in Alabama congressional district poll

New polling of 300 Republicans in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District finds Ron DeSantis behind not just Donald Trump but also Nikki Haley.

The McLaughlin and Associates survey was in the field Dec. 5 through Dec. 7, meaning that some of the responses encompassed reaction to the Republican presidential debate Dec. 6 in the district that includes portions of Montgomery and Dothan.

DeSantis has 16% support in the poll, three points behind Haley, and 40 behind Trump. This means it is very likely that Trump, with 56% support, sweeps the state’s cache of 49 delegates to the Republican National Convention on March 5.

The Florida Governor has discussed Alabama frequently of late on the campaign trail, in the context of Florida State University’s exclusion from the College Football Playoffs.

It’s unclear if that’s hurt his polling in CD-2, but it’s pretty apparent that trope hasn’t endeared him with this subset of GOP Primary voters.