Poll: Ron DeSantis in 3rd place in Alabama congressional district poll

New polling of 300 Republicans in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District finds Ron DeSantis behind not just Donald Trump but also Nikki Haley.
The McLaughlin and Associates survey was in the field Dec. 5 through Dec. 7, meaning that some of the responses encompassed reaction to the Republican presidential debate Dec. 6 in the district that includes portions of Montgomery and Dothan.
DeSantis has 16% support in the poll, three points behind Haley, and 40 behind Trump. This means it is very likely that Trump, with 56% support, sweeps the state’s cache of 49 delegates to the Republican National Convention on March 5.
The Florida Governor has discussed Alabama frequently of late on the campaign trail, in the context of Florida State University’s exclusion from the College Football Playoffs.
It’s unclear if that’s hurt his polling in CD-2, but it’s pretty apparent that trope hasn’t endeared him with this subset of GOP Primary voters.
2 comments
Dont Say FAIL
December 9, 2023 at 1:39 pm
How’s Miami Mayor Suarez campaign going? He has the most promise of the three GOPs Florida offered up for 2024. He is very honorable Republican, choosing to make his fortune from side gig manipulations and machinations rather than direct, outright fraud like most of today’s GOP wakes up every morning and chooses again
Biscuit
December 9, 2023 at 2:26 pm
NewsScoop our of Alabama: Poll of GOP voters reveals the state simply does not have enough idiots to support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s looking at 16%. Meanwhile, Trump’s morons are coming on at 56%, while 19% think Nikki Haley is the best looking woman in the race, which she is. She likes dogs, too, I hear.
Arf.