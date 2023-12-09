It’s 2024 or bust for Ron DeSantis’ presidential hopes

Wait until 2028? That’s apparently not the case for Florida’s Governor and his aspirations for higher office.

During a Fox News interview Saturday, Ron DeSantis responded to speculation from primary rival Chris Christie that his current presidential run was effectively a trial run for a run four years later.

“We don’t have until 2028 and now is the time and that’s why I ran because I see the direction the country is going,” DeSantis told Mike Emanuel.

The Governor was responding to a Christie claim that Florida’s 45-year-old chief executive had the future on his mind and was “interviewing for 2028” with the current run for the Republican nomination.

Christie also noted that DeSantis didn’t want to be Donald Trump’s “Vice President,” and that was something that DeSantis (who has denied interest in a subordinate role to the former President repeatedly for months) found reason with which to agree.

“He’s right,” DeSantis said. “I’m not running for Cabinet or any other office.”

This is just the latest DeSantis denial of interest in running as Trump’s subordinate.

“Would you take it if it were offered to you? I don’t think I would be good at it and I think I’m probably, you know, more valuable doing other things,” he said during an Outkick interview, noting that “doing No. 2” just “doesn’t appeal” to him.

“Some people run for President because they want a Cabinet position or Veep or a TV contributorship. I’m not that,” DeSantis added.

During an interview on Wisconsin Right Now, DeSantis also said he wasn’t interested in a subordinate role.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think I’m a No. 2 guy. I think I’m a leader. Governor of Florida, I’ve accomplished a lot. I think I could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also previously ruled out the understudy role in another appearance in March on Newsmax.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I mean, I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action, we’re able to make things happen. And I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for,” DeSantis said at the time.