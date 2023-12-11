Florida Democrats stand behind decision to make Joe Biden ‘automatic winner’ of Florida Primary

The Florida Democratic Presidential Primary may not be a democratic process, in that voters won’t get to select options that aren’t incumbent Joe Biden.

But in a new statement, the party is affirming its process.

“The process to be on the Florida democratic primary ballot was made publicly available and clearly states that the deadline to submit nominations for the ballot must be submitted to the Secretary of State by November 30, 2023. This is the standard process,” the Florida Democrats assert.

“The Florida Democratic Party followed its process and the State Executive Committee voted unanimously to send one name, Joe Biden, to the Secretary of State as a candidate for the party’s nomination for president. It is not uncommon for an incumbent President to be declared the automatic winner of a presidential primary. In 2011, Florida Democrats similarly voted unanimously for incumbent President Barack Obama. The Florida Democratic Party stands by the decision made by the State Executive Committee and does not intend to circumvent long-established protocols and procedures for candidates who did not receive nominations.”

The seeming attempt to massage the narrative comes as other candidates, who weren’t tuned into Florida’s process, have balked.

“It was posted for months. It wasn’t a secret. There was no conspiracy,” spokesperson Eden Giagnorio told the Miami Herald last week. “They didn’t get any votes. It’s not our responsibility to whip for them.”

One excluded candidate, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, has said he intends to challenge the exclusion not just in Florida, but also in Tennessee and North Carolina. Phillips claimed he informed the Florida Democratic Party in a timely fashion of his intent to run, with the Florida Democrats countering that it wasn’t aware until two days before the Nov. 30 deadline before the state executive committee voted.

“Unilaterally taking away the right of rank and file Democrats, including a disproportionate number of Black voters demanding a more affordable America, is reprehensible,” Phillips told Semafor earlier this month.

“If Joe Biden is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and lead us to a safer, more affordable future, let him compete for that privilege without his supporters suppressing and disenfranchising millions of voters.”

Republicans are relishing the seeming lack of a democratic process from Florida Democrats.

“I guess rigging a primary isn’t going over well,” observed Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Evan Power on X.

Then-candidate Biden got more than 60% support in the 2020 Primary, with Bernie Sanders barely clearing 20% in second place. While it’s likely Biden would have done even better against Phillips and Marianne Williamson, a repeat candidate who seems to have little path to getting delegates, Florida Democrats clearly are standing by their decision not to find out.