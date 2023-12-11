Florida gas prices fall to new 2023 low

The cost of a gallon of gas in Florida is below $3 for the first time in 2023, new figures from AAA — The Auto Club Group show.

On Monday, the average price per gallon of gas was $2.99. That’s 15 cents cheaper than last week’s price and 6 cents less than the prior 2023 low in late November.

“Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“About 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices in the low $2.70s. While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike.”

The Sunshine State isn’t alone in enjoying better deals at the pump. Twenty-two other states have gas prices of $2.99 or less, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demands,” he said in a statement.

“(Nearly) 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now (are) priced below $3, (and that) trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021.”

Nationally, the average sat at $3.15 per gallon Monday. Gas prices in states like California ($4.71), Hawaii ($4.70) and Washington ($4.28) are pulling that average up.

The cheapest gas in Florida can be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where motorists are paying $2.82 per gallon on average. The area with the most expensive fuel, according to AAA, is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market, where drivers and motorcyclists are shelling out an average $3.19 per gallon.