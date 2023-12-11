December 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices fall to new 2023 low

Jesse SchecknerDecember 11, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis admits human activities drive climate change

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Florida Democrats stand behind decision to make Joe Biden ‘automatic winner’ of Florida Primary

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.11.23

GasPumps
Roughly 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon.

The cost of a gallon of gas in Florida is below $3 for the first time in 2023, new figures from AAA — The Auto Club Group show.

On Monday, the average price per gallon of gas was $2.99. That’s 15 cents cheaper than last week’s price and 6 cents less than the prior 2023 low in late November.

“Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“About 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices in the low $2.70s. While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike.”

The Sunshine State isn’t alone in enjoying better deals at the pump. Twenty-two other states have gas prices of $2.99 or less, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demands,” he said in a statement.

“(Nearly) 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now (are) priced below $3, (and that) trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021.”

Nationally, the average sat at $3.15 per gallon Monday. Gas prices in states like California ($4.71), Hawaii ($4.70) and Washington ($4.28) are pulling that average up.

The cheapest gas in Florida can be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where motorists are paying $2.82 per gallon on average. The area with the most expensive fuel, according to AAA, is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market, where drivers and motorcyclists are shelling out an average $3.19 per gallon.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.11.23

nextFlorida Democrats stand behind decision to make Joe Biden 'automatic winner' of Florida Primary

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "The Ronald's Un-Official Campaign Manager" American

    December 11, 2023 at 10:24 am

    Good Morn ‘Ting America,
    Ron’s wise stewardship and expert management of “The Great State of Florida’s gas prices” is the straw that broke “The DNC’s Back”.
    The American public will be fighting to get to their respectave polling places and cast their votes for Ron.
    This sage wisdom has been brought to you courtsey of Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories