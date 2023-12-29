Florida law enforcement warns against driving drunk during New Year’s celebrations

Florida’s top law enforcement officials are advising motorists to keep sober on state roadways during New Year’s Eve celebrations as they’ll be stepping up enforcement through Jan. 1 in response to a deadly festive season a year ago.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, and Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning drivers to resist any temptations to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State officials said there will be special deployments by law enforcement throughout the state during the holiday.

An effort to reduce impaired motorists this holiday season, operation “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over,” is being enforced throughout much of the state through Jan. 1.

Moody prepared a video message that is currently appearing on YouTube with her warnings about impaired driving.

“National Impaired Driving Prevention Month serves as a critical reminder to be responsible on our roadways. Driving under the influence can shatter lives and devastate families,” Moody said.

“Law enforcement will have extra deputies, officers and troopers monitoring the roadways to help ensure Floridians remain safe throughout this holiday season. So please, drive sober or you will get pulled over.”

Moody reinforced her warnings with some sobering statistics about impaired driving from the 2022 holiday season in Florida. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Crash Dashboard, the 2022 holiday season was particularly dangerous on roadways.

The dashboard shows there were 160 fatalities in Florida in December alone last year, which was a notable increase over 2021. The entirety of 2022 saw 6,200 impaired accidents in the Sunshine State resulting in more than 1,100 fatalities, said officials with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol Col. Gary Howze said operation “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over” isn’t just about nabbing intoxicated drivers. There is a widespread public awareness campaign as well.

“The goal is to proactively educate the public on the dangers and consequences of getting behind the wheel while impaired. The holiday season, when people are celebrating with friends and loved ones, increases the risk of impaired driving,” Howze said.

“With that increase, FHP and our law enforcement partners, will step up enforcement efforts to remove impaired drivers from Florida roadways so everyone can arrive alive,” Howze said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across Florida along with the civilian organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving are also participating in “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over.”

Officials are also advising motorists to use the American Automobile Association motor club service “Tow to Go,” which provides a free confidential ride service for anyone who might be impaired. Motorists can go to the AAA website to get free rides.

Moody offered some additional tips including:

— Do not drive under the influence or permit others to drive under the influence.

— Establish a designated driver, call a cab or use a ride-sharing service if there is no designated driver.

— Fasten seatbelts when driving or riding in a vehicle.

— Avoid distracted driving, including texting while driving.

— Beware of the increase in impaired drivers — especially at night.