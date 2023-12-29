Jimmy Patronis urges Floridians to remove Christmas trees, avoid fires

With the holiday season winding down, Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is warning Floridians not to leave their Christmas trees lingering inside.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), almost one-third of Christmas tree fires happen in January. That’s because as the trees die and dry out, it becomes easier for them to catch fire.

Patronis is no Grinch, but he does want Floridians to be safe as the calendar changes into 2024.

“While keeping the Christmas tree up to enjoy it a little bit longer can be tempting, I encourage Floridians to protect your friends, family, and your neighbors by taking down and dispose of your tree as quickly and safely as possible to prevent a fire-related tragedy,” Patronis said in a written statement from his office.

“Check your local community for disposal programs and never leave a dry tree sitting in a carport or garage. Dry Christmas trees pose a serious fire hazard and properly disposing of the tree can prevent starting off the New Year with potential disaster.”

In early December, Patronis partnered with the Tallahassee Fire Department for their annual Christmas tree burning demonstration to demonstrate the risks of leaving a tree up for too long.

“Taking the necessary fire prevention measures in your own home this holiday season can help keep you and your family safe from potential disaster,” Tallahassee Fire Chief Gene Saunders said. “Through outreach and education, the Tallahassee Fire Department and our State partners want to ensure every home is fire safe this season.”

Christmas lights are the leading cause of those fires. Between 2017 and 2021, these types of fires caused an average of four deaths, 33 injuries and $14 million in property damage, according to the NFPA.

“While Christmas trees are an important part of the holiday season, it is critical that Floridians maintain and dispose of their trees to prevent possible fire-related incidents,” Patronis said.

“Always remember that a dry tree is a dangerous tree.”