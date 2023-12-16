Takeaways from Tallahassee — Getting into specifics

Stereotypically, Democrats are the big spenders when it comes to the public’s money — but a substantial segment of this week’s budget discussion had the blue team pointing to places they think are getting too much green.

In character, Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee were not smitten with the state workforce cuts Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed in the budget, which represents a reduction of nearly 4% from the current one. And, predictably, the Governor’s Budget Director Chris Spencer had a lot to say about how responsible this budget is, compared to those free-spenders in Washington.

“The Governor feels it’s very important to pay down our debt faster, particularly as the U.S. government just had a downgrade by all three major credit rating agencies because Washington cannot contain itself on spending,” Spencer said. “The state of Florida needs to make sure we have as much capacity as possible and that we are not overleveraged.”

The terms of engagement are being set as the opening day of Session draws closer.

Sen. Tracie Davis wanted to know more about why the new budget funds the Office of Election Crimes and Security at $1 million more than was appropriated last year.

“Talk to us about what that means,” the Jacksonville Democrat said. “Does that include hiring any additional election police?”

It does include staffing, Spencer said. But it’s mostly going toward upgrading the campaign finance database, addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities and revamping the voter registration database.

Maybe they’ll make it so felons disqualified from voting won’t get sent forms asking them to register?

Later, Davis said the anecdotes she’s heard suggest that maybe the election police don’t have enough to do.

In one, she said that a lawyer, on the same panel Davis served on about a year ago recalled how an official alarmed her parents, coming to their door to ask about their daughter.

“It’s definitely not something that should be happening to any family in Florida at any point and definitely not being paid for by the government,” Davis said. “Absolutely, it frightened her parents. They were thinking something had happened to her physically, that she was in a dangerous situation.”

It was the elections police asking if their daughter lived at this address.

But Davis said she doesn’t like where this is going. “It’s a tool for the intimidation of Black and Brown communities,” she said.

Sen. Jason Pizzo had questions about how fast the money is going out the door for DeSantis’ idea for supplementing the state’s overworked Florida National Guard, the fledgling Florida State Guard.

“You’re asking for $57.1 million for the State Guard,” the Miami Democrat said. “How much of last year’s $100 million did you spend?”

Spencer said he didn’t know. This fiscal year is just half over, he pointed out.

Spencer said that buying the equipment might take a little longer than expected with the supply chain disruptions. Last year, the Legislature approved nearly $50 million in aviation equipment.

Pizzo wondered if the administration had considered the lease option.

“It depends on what specific circumstances you’re asking about,” Spencer replied.

Sudsy scandal keeps spinning: Some might call it the gift that keeps on giving. The saga of the state’s GOP power couple Christian and Bridget Ziegler took another twist as reports are that Christian Ziegler offered to step down as Republican Party Chair if the party would cough up a cool $2 million. The damage continued to grow from revelations that he and his wife were in a three-way tryst with a woman who later accused Christian Ziegler of raping her in October even though last week ended with reports that a video police have obtained contradicts some of the allegations. But the day after reports emerged that Ziegler wants a payout to go quietly — or at least as quietly as one can under these circumstances — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio piled on in the parade of prominent Republicans calling for his immediate departure. Rubio’s call follows DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, the entire Florida Cabinet, and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature calling for Christian Ziegler’s ouster. Also, this week, Bridget Ziegler signaled she will not leave her seat on the Sarasota School Board despite all the other board members approving a resolution asking her to step down voluntarily.

A year-long break: The DeSantis administration is delaying work on a $154 million information technology contract and a central part of the new Medicaid management information system commonly called FX, an acronym for the Florida Health Care Connections program. The FX Executive Steering Committee unanimously voted this week to halt for at least 12 months’ work on its contract with Gainwell Technologies LLC for “core” services and to complete work on two other IT-related contracts by December 2024, instead. The delay in implementation is being attributed to a “critical resource constraint” at the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which houses the Medicaid office and has been the lead agency on the overhaul of the management information system for one of the largest Medicaid programs in the country.

Sanctioned: The Florida High School Athletic Association zapped Monarch High School in Coconut Creek with a $16,500 fine for allowing a transgender athlete to play girls volleyball in the first widely known case of a school caught violating the 2021 “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” Five educators have been reassigned in the case, and the Department of Education has promised more punishment. The Broward County School District has said the case is currently under investigation. Meanwhile, a key federal trial on transgender care started this week. The lawsuit alleges that Florida’s existing laws and rules that ban gender-affirming care for minors and put restrictions on adult care are unconstitutional.

Gulf Coast offense: Attorney General Ashley Moody is demanding information from the College Football Playoff selection committee after Florida State University was left out of this year’s four-team playoff. The committee bypassed FSU and put two one-loss teams in the playoff even though FSU had an undefeated season. Moody announced her office has launched an antitrust investigation and has sent a subpoena to the organization asking for documents, voting sheets, recordings and communications between the committee, football conferences and ESPN, the media outlet broadcasting the playoff games.

No more free lunch: The government handouts are over for Florida’s most famous endangered species, the manatees. A two-year experimental feeding program that followed a record die-off that killed 1,100 sea cows in 2021, will not resume this winter. Conditions have improved for the threatened marine mammals and the seagrass, which is their chomp of choice, state and federal officials agree. An estimated 400,000 pounds of lettuce was fed last year to winter-stressed manatees near the power plant in Cocoa. Phosphorus and sewage pollution from agriculture, urban runoff and other sources that trigger algae blooms were blamed for killing off the seagrass that manatees and seafarers rely on. Now, stormwater upgrades and new filter systems have removed these seagrass-killing pollutants, officials said.

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis has some common-sense lithium battery safety tips for the holiday season

Seemingly lithium-ion battery fires have increased in 2023, and CFO Patronis is touting a new safety and educational program dubbed "Take CHARGE of Battery Safety."

"As lithium-ion powered devices become more popular commodities, especially during the holiday season, I am urging Floridians to take extreme care when purchasing any product for your friends and family that is powered by a lithium-ion battery. Once these fires begin, they can spread quickly and become extremely difficult for firefighters to put out," Patronis said.

“Floridians should ensure that lithium-ion batteries are certified for safety by checking for nationally recognized testing laboratory markings like UL, ETL, CSA, or SGS. Make sure that you educate your kids on fire safety tips to keep the Christmas Spirit bright.”

Patronis’ safety tips include taking battery chargers or battery-powered devices to a recycling center and storing batteries away from extreme temperatures. Also, Patronis warned if there’s smoke there’s fire. If that isn’t obvious, perhaps, neither is this tip: Get out if there’s a fire.

“Don’t let visions of a beautiful and bright holiday turn into the nightmare before Christmas,” Patronis said.

— Best of the best —

Congratulations to retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Larry Paul for being named Forest Service Firefighter of the Year.

A 25-year Navy veteran, Paul is a wildland firefighter and lead rotor-wing pilot who began his Florida Forest Service career in 2007 as a pilot for the Blackwater Forestry Center.

“I am proud to announce Larry Paul as the Florida Forest Service’s 2023 Firefighter of the Year,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “Larry’s dedication to protecting our citizens and natural resources embodies the true spirit of service. His exemplary leadership and selfless commitment make him a shining example of the exceptional men and women serving in the Florida Forest Service.”

Rick Dolan, director of the Florida Forest Service said, “Wildland firefighters risk their lives to protect our residents and natural resources and Larry Paul exemplifies that service.”

During one wildfire in Bay County, Paul coordinated more than 1,000 water drops between Florida Forest Service aircraft — all while making 400 drops himself. Paul also helped save some of the 40 homes threatened in Oyster Bay.

“Every fire is different; every situation is different,” Paul said after hearing the news. “I’m more worried about the guys on the ground, making sure that they have an escape route more than anything.”

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and supplies forest management aid on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests.

Florida’s 6th Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis appointed Benjamin Thomas to the 6th Circuit Court. The Clearwater attorney has been in private practice with the Segundo Law Group law firm since 2014 and made partner last year. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and his law degree from Stetson University. Thomas fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Rondolino.

— History in the making —

For the first time in its history, the Florida Sports Hall of Fame is being led by a woman.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame announced this week the names of the officers who will serve on its board of directors for 2024 and 2025. The newly appointed officers are:

— Ginger Kane, President: Kane is president of TKO, a branding and design firm founded in 1992 She has been a member of the board since 2015 and on the executive committee since 2019. She is a past board member of Florida Citrus Sports and past president of the Athlete Connections Foundation.

— Keyna Cory, President-Elect: Cory is the President of Public Affairs Consultants and has been involved with sports her entire life and was a member of the University of Florida Bowling Team. Football has always been her passion and she was the first woman to be chair of the Carquest Bowl in 1995.

— John Reger, Secretary: Reger has an extensive background in all things golf. As a 42-year member of the PGA of America, he has fulfilled a variety of roles including golf professional, tournament announcer, golf course owner, association officer, tournament player, broadcaster, consultant, golf manufacturer, promoter, golf writer, golf course developer and student of the game.

— John Kearney, Treasurer: In addition to serving as Treasurer of the Board for the past four years, Kearney has owned, operated, and been an officer of many companies, from real estate development to construction, throughout his career.

— Rick Hatcher, Past Chair: Hatcher moves into the “Past Chair” position after serving as President/Chair for the last two years. He is the current Executive Director of the Treasure Coast Sports Commission and has more than two decades of experience with the Sports Commissions and Convention and Visitors Bureaus.

“As leaders in their respective fields, these officers bring a diverse set of skills and a shared passion for sports excellence to the Florida Sports Hall of Fame,” Hatcher said. “Their collective experience will play a crucial role in advancing the organization’s mission to honor and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Florida’s sports legends.”

Meanwhile, board members include Pedro Araujo, Dean Baker, Scott Bates, Ron Book, Nick Doyle, Steve Eaves, Jackie Hayter, Jim McDavid, Matt Morrall, Chris Nicholas, Eli Nortelus, Steve Perry, Gary Pyott, Barry Smith, Nora Lee Smith, Angela Suggs and Alan Verlander.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving and highlighting the rich history of sports in the Sunshine State. It was launched 62 years ago by Florida Sports Writers and Sportscasters Association. It includes 289 individual members representing more than 40 sports or sports-related activities. Visit flasportshof.org for more information.

— Just in time for the holidays —

Tired of the same old license plate on your car? Just in time for the holidays a new Protect the Panther license plate is available for purchase so you can turn that vehicle into one swaggin’ wagon.

The new design features an image of the female panther (and her kitten) documented north of the Caloosahatchee River since 1973. She is also the first female panther documented to have had kittens in the area.

The Caloosahatchee River has proven to be an obstacle to the natural expansion of the panther population.

The license plate is based on a striking photograph taken by Carlton Ward in 2018.

Florida panthers are native and iconic to the state but there are only about 120-230 adult panthers naturally in the population. Florida panthers are listed as an Endangered Species under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Staff with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) worked with Ward and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida to design the new plate.

The new license plate can be purchased at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles or by checking with your local tax collector’s office for availability. Fees from the Protect the Panther license plate go directly into the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund, which provides funding for the state’s panther-related research, monitoring and conservation efforts.

— Cash money talks —

State Sen. Shevrin Jones successfully shepherded his bill (SB 106) that requires companies to accept cash payments through its first committee.

Jones said the bill promotes financial inclusion because not everyone has access to financial inclusion and that some individuals rely only on cash to procure essential goods and services.

“Everyone, regardless of their financial status or background, ought to be able to fully participate in our economy, and unfortunately, today’s increasingly digital era has put up barriers to entry,” Jones said. “This bill is a crucial step forward as we work to expand economic opportunities, foster an environment in which everyone can engage in transactions with ease, and empower community members to participate in a more equitable, accessible marketplace.”

The proposal has bipartisan support according to Rep. Joel Rudman, a House Republican who has sponsored the companion bill.

“In this era of hyper-partisanship where it’s hard to get anyone to agree on anything, we should look for more of these policies where we can join forces, and do the right thing for Floridians of all walks of life,” he said.

— From hard knocks to hitting the books —

South Florida Democrats Sen. Rosalind Osgood and Rep. Jervonte Edmonds have filed bills (SB 62/HB 767) aimed at smoothing the path from incarceration to higher education.

Under their proposal, former prisoners of the state released in the last year would be allowed to use expired documents to prove they are Florida residents so they can attend any state-run higher education institution at the in-state tuition rate. It would also recognize the legal residence of an individual before incarceration as prima-facie evidence of their current legal residence.

Incarceration should not mean a person loses access to the resident rate for attending the state’s institutions, according to the proposal.

“Education is a fundamental right and a powerful tool for transformation,” said Edmonds, of West Palm Beach.

“This bill is more than just a legislative change; it’s a commitment to those who are working hard to rebuild their lives. We are sending a message that their efforts are recognized, and they are welcomed back into society with opportunities for growth and advancement.”

— FPI: Giant leap backward —

The Florida Policy Institute is sounding the alarm after the Florida House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee passed legislation (HB 49) this week that would roll back years of child labor protections.

“HB 49 would allow employers to further exploit teen workers in Florida. The legislation would, among other provisions, enable employers to schedule 16- and 17-year-olds for 30-plus hour workweeks, overnight, and without breaks — even if they have school the following day. During a time when Florida lawmakers should be focused on implementing greater protections for all workers, not fewer, we are especially concerned that legislators are considering a bill that would undo crucial provisions of Florida’s child labor laws,” the organization said.

FPI continued, “Child labor law violations in Florida have already tripled over the last couple of years, with most occurring in the service, retail, and construction industries.

“Calling into question the purpose of the bill, Florida already has a child-labor-law-waiver process for teens who want to work additional hours but bump against current regulations. Research points to many harmful impacts on student outcomes for working excessive hours during school weeks — from higher dropout rates and absenteeism to car accidents caused by sleep deprivation. Our Legislature should be doing everything possible to protect children from workplace exploitation and create an environment that promotes education.”

— Recognizing the Adderly Brothers —

The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees has approved the naming of the Julian “Cannonball” Adderly and Nat Adderley Music Institute in honor of the two alumni musical giants.

FAMU President Larry Robinson claimed the decision marked the first time FAMU has named an academic program for specific individuals. “It’s significant that it’s the first. It probably won’t be the last,” Robinson said. “We set a high bar by naming it after the Adderleys.”

The Adderley brothers attended FAMU’s high school in Tallahassee before entering the Historically Black University, where Cannonball studied band education, and Nat sociology, with a minor in music. Both brothers were members of the Marching “100” Band. Cannonball and Nat graduated from FAMU in 1948 and 1951, respectively.

After the urging of Darryl Tookes, a singer, songwriter, and producer, the BOT renamed the Institute for Research in Music and Entertainment Industry Studies to honor the Adderleys.

Tookes wrote in his proposal, “With his trumpeter/composer brother Nat, the Adderley brothers’ contribution to the music of the modern era is unsurpassed. From their interpretation of the Great American Songbook, Jazz standards, show tunes from the Golden Age of Broadway, to their irresistible pop/R&B Grammy Award-winning smash hit ‘Mercy Mercy,’ the Adderley name is synonymous with musical excellence, and social progress.”

Earlier this year, the City of Tallahassee named the Cascades Park Amphitheatre music venue in the brothers’ honor. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey proclaimed Nat and Cannonball Adderley Day. Renaming the institute to honor the Adderley brothers is a natural step, Tookes said.

“Though many of us understood the legacy of the Adderley brothers and their connection to FAMU, I felt a sense of obligation as someone who is perhaps the only person uniquely positioned and ordained if you will — and so this became my ministry to get this done. My mission was to get this accomplished here, for the Adderley brothers, the Adderley family, for FAMU, for the city of Tallahassee, the state of Florida, for musicians everywhere, and maybe more importantly, for God,” added Tookes. “If you’ve ever read the quotation from Cannonball about ‘God smiling on certain individuals …’ — if you’ve never read that, you should. It’s a very humbling feeling to know that we stand in their light. And here we are today.”

Alison Adderley, Nat’s daughter, was elated to hear the news given the family’s connection to FAMU’s musical history. She claimed her father and her uncle were not only members of the Marching “100,” and several bands and orchestras during their time in Tallahassee and at FAMU, but they often returned to the campus to play with the marching band and other student musicians.

“The Adderley family is just overjoyed and very grateful that such an honor is being bestowed upon our uncle and father. They have always been so very dear to us, and we have always loved them for the great men they were — intelligent, compassionate, strong, and dedicated. But to see their musical legacy recognized fills us with so much pride and joy. We are so thankful,” said Adderley, an economics professor at Valencia College in Orlando.

— Well done, Rattlers —

College of Law students at Florida A&M University (FAMU) Jasmine Harmon and Grayson Lanza have been selected as the 2023-24 FAMU College of Law Wells Fargo Racial Justice Fellows.

Harmon, a second-year student from Tampa, has been impacted by racism, discrimination, and poverty during her lifetime, and sees the Racial Justice Fellowship as a perfect opportunity to make a difference in the community.

“My commitment to advancing racial and social change within my community is important to me through engagement in school and outside the classroom,” Harmon said. “I am eager to work to help serve as a representative to conduct policy reform and address racial disparities in Florida through informed discourse.”

Lanza is a second-year student from Naples. He recalls the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown, which led him to take part in an Orlando Black Lives Matter protest, while a student at the University of Central Florida.

“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to work as a fellow to contribute to efforts uncovering, analyzing, and combating racial justice issues throughout Florida,” Lanza said.

The fellowship is for second- and third-year law students with an interest in civil rights, criminal justice overhauls, human rights and social justice. The Racial Justice Fellowships are made possible by funding from Wells Fargo. Each fellow receives $5,000.

Wells Fargo Senior Vice President of Community Relations Kate Wilson said, “Our investment in the FAMU College of Law is part of Wells Fargo’s broader commitment to supporting education as the Bank of Doing and making a difference in communities in which we live and work.”

“The Racial Justice Fellowships provide an invaluable opportunity to recognize students who are committed to civil rights and social justice and to support their engagement in direct advocacy, policy review, and public outreach and education around the most critical legal issues confronting our state,” said Director of Legal Clinics and Field Placements Mark Dorosin.

The fellows will work on research, public education, and legal advocacy projects designed to increase awareness of and identify solutions to racial justice issues with the help of the Florida Law Schools’ Consortium on Racial Justice.

— Hayward open —

Hayward House, a downtown Tallahassee bistro in the works for weeks, officially opened last weekend to fanfare.

More than 1,700 guests dined in the new restaurant over the first weekend, including its initial dinner and brunch service.

“We are absolutely blown away by the support from (last) weekend,” Hayward House owner Ashley Chaney said of the launch. “I am grateful for the excitement and warm welcome from the community at Hayward House. Thank you to the Hayward House team for working to serve the people of Tallahassee and ensure a special and unique dining experience.”

Chaney also extended thanks to vendors and partners.

“You made this restaurant a reality. And to the Tallahassee residents, visitors and guests this weekend, thank you for your presence. Your support and energy truly made Hayward House a home,” she added.

The American bistro, found at South 228 Adams Street, began serving customers last Thursday.

The top dish of opening weekend, Chaney said, was the whipped feta starter served with seasonal fruit, local honey, Marcona almonds and mint, with toasted slices of sourdough bread.

The menu includes a fusion of flavors inspired by family recipes and travels abroad. It includes southern favorites such as buttermilk fried chicken, as well as international icons such as eggplant katsu, steak frites and poutine.

The restaurant served nearly 200 orders of its signature cocktail, the Rascal Yard, which includes tequila and peach purée. Its name is a play on the history of the once-vacant square where City Hall now sits.

“My wonderful husband, Chris Chaney, and my two beautiful daughters, Penelope and Charlie, have been by my side every step of the way,” Chaney said of her restaurant endeavor. “I am thankful for their selfless love and for believing in me and in Hayward House.”

The restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. Friday. The bistro is open for brunch, lunch and dinner Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

