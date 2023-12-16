Nikki Haley rips Ron DeSantis for campaigning with ‘anti-Israel’ Thomas Massie

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional endorser and campaign companion Thomas Massie is taking scrutiny from Nikki Haley.

The South Carolina Republican’s campaign slammed DeSantis for campaigning in Iowa with the iconoclastic Kentucky Republican, given Massie’s contrarianism on the question of Israel’s foreign policy.

“Ron DeSantis needs to explain to Iowa voters why he is palling around with an anti-Israel congressman who votes to undermine Israel and foster antisemitism,” said Haley spokesperson Nachama Soloveichik. “Iowans deserve to know what Ron DeSantis really believes.”

The Haley camp claims Massie “is the most anti-Israel Republican in the entire GOP and often votes against recognizing Israel’s right to exist, condemning Hamas and antisemitism, and sanctioning Iran.” It cited a vote this week in the House against a resolution condemning antisemitism on college campuses as the most recent evidence.

Massie is slated to appear with DeSantis in Fort Dodge and Johnston on Saturday.

The DeSantis campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Friday afternoon. Nor did it respond to a comment earlier this month after a Massie post to X that joked about “Zionism.”

The Congressman employed a popular Drake meme in setting up his attempt at humor Tuesday, with “Congress these days” splashed across the pop artist’s chest in two contrasting images.

The top image, in which the Canadian singer-rapper indicates disgust, juxtaposes the image with “American Patriotism.” The bottom image, depicting a delighted Drake, shows the entertainer’s face next to the word “Zionism.”

It’s worth noting in this context that DeSantis floated Massie’s name for House Speaker earlier this fall, meanwhile, calling him “excellent.”

“I think you have guys like Chip Roy from Texas, who’s excellent, Thomas Massie from Kentucky, who’s excellent, Jim Jordan from Ohio. These guys are all good guys and I think they would do a good job,” the Governor told a South Carolina broadcast outlet.

As Governor, DeSantis has made two trade missions to Israel and has offered staunch and unflinching support of the Israeli position in the nearly two-month conflict with Hamas in the wake of terror attacks by the Palestinian militant group on Oct. 7. He also commissioned rescue flights at the expense of the state of Florida to bring back Americans from Israel in the immediate wake of the attacks.

In April, Massie endorsed DeSantis in a statement promulgated by the Never Back Down super PAC, saying the Florida Governor was a proven “America First” candidate.

“Ron knows that putting America first means putting Americans first, not corporations, and he’s never backed down from a fight with the big guys in pharma, agriculture and tech,” Massie said.