Man that Ron DeSantis floated as House Speaker courts controversy with ‘Zionism’ meme

Ron DeSantis has just a few congressional endorsers, and the second member of the U.S. House to back him has been courting controversy with a joke about “Zionism.”

Even more salient, perhaps: DeSantis wanted this man to be strongly considered as House Speaker in the wake of Kevin McCarthy’s departure.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky employed a popular Drake meme in setting up his attempt at humor Tuesday, with “Congress these days” splashed across the pop artist’s chest in two contrasting images.

The top image, in which the Canadian singer-rapper indicates disgust, juxtaposes the image with “American Patriotism.” The bottom image, depicting a delighted Drake, shows the entertainer’s face next to the word “Zionism.”

The DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its leading Kentucky endorser taking a position diametrically opposed to that of the Governor, which has been aggressively pro-Israel since he was in Congress more than a decade ago.

It’s worth noting in this context that DeSantis floated Massie’s name for House Speaker earlier this fall, meanwhile, calling him “excellent.”

“I think you have guys like Chip Roy from Texas, who’s excellent, Thomas Massie from Kentucky, who’s excellent, Jim Jordan from Ohio. These guys are all good guys and I think they would do a good job,” the Governor told a South Carolina broadcast outlet.

As Governor, DeSantis has made two trade missions to Israel and has offered staunch and unflinching support of the Israeli position in the nearly two-month conflict with Hamas in the wake of terror attacks by the Palestinian militant group on Oct. 7. He also commissioned rescue flights at the expense of the state of Florida to bring back Americans from Israel in the immediate wake of the attacks.

In April, Massie endorsed DeSantis in a statement promulgated by the Never Back Down super PAC, saying the Florida Governor was a proven “America First” candidate.

“Ron knows that putting America first means putting Americans first, not corporations, and he’s never backed down from a fight with the big guys in pharma, agriculture and tech,” Massie said.