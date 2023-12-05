December 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Man that Ron DeSantis floated as House Speaker courts controversy with ‘Zionism’ meme
Rep. Thomas Massie was a rare voice of opposition to the stimulus bill. [Photo: Associated Press]

A.G. GancarskiDecember 5, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Wilton Simpson joins calls for Christian Ziegler to resign

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis highlights ‘historic’ education investment in new budget

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis’ spending plan seeks $1.1B tax cut, more funding for jobs, roads programs

Massie
Thomas Massie employed a Drake meme to say his colleagues are choosing 'Zionism' over 'American Patriotism.'

Ron DeSantis has just a few congressional endorsers, and the second member of the U.S. House to back him has been courting controversy with a joke about “Zionism.”

Even more salient, perhaps: DeSantis wanted this man to be strongly considered as House Speaker in the wake of Kevin McCarthy’s departure.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky employed a popular Drake meme in setting up his attempt at humor Tuesday, with “Congress these days” splashed across the pop artist’s chest in two contrasting images.

The top image, in which the Canadian singer-rapper indicates disgust, juxtaposes the image with “American Patriotism.” The bottom image, depicting a delighted Drake, shows the entertainer’s face next to the word “Zionism.”

The DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its leading Kentucky endorser taking a position diametrically opposed to that of the Governor, which has been aggressively pro-Israel since he was in Congress more than a decade ago.

It’s worth noting in this context that DeSantis floated Massie’s name for House Speaker earlier this fall, meanwhile, calling him “excellent.”

“I think you have guys like Chip Roy from Texas, who’s excellent, Thomas Massie from Kentucky, who’s excellent, Jim Jordan from Ohio. These guys are all good guys and I think they would do a good job,” the Governor told a South Carolina broadcast outlet.

As Governor, DeSantis has made two trade missions to Israel and has offered staunch and unflinching support of the Israeli position in the nearly two-month conflict with Hamas in the wake of terror attacks by the Palestinian militant group on Oct. 7. He also commissioned rescue flights at the expense of the state of Florida to bring back Americans from Israel in the immediate wake of the attacks.

In April, Massie endorsed DeSantis in a statement promulgated by the Never Back Down super PAC, saying the Florida Governor was a proven “America First” candidate.

“Ron knows that putting America first means putting Americans first, not corporations, and he’s never backed down from a fight with the big guys in pharma, agriculture and tech,” Massie said.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWilton Simpson joins calls for Christian Ziegler to resign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories