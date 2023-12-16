Former Mississippi pol charged for vandalizing Iowa Satanic Temple display

Ron DeSantis offered to pay his legal expenses, and now the Florida Governor will have an opportunity to do just that.

A Satanic Temple display inside the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines was destroyed, and a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot who was recently defeated in a statehouse election in Mississippi is accused of causing the damage.

The display is permitted by rules that govern religious installations inside the Capitol but has drawn criticism from many conservatives, including presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. A Facebook posting by The Satanic Temple on Thursday said the display, known as a Baphomet statue, “was destroyed beyond repair,” though part of it remains.

Michael Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said Friday. He was released after his arrest.

A fund was set up to raise money for Cassidy’s legal defense following his arrest. After $20,000 was raised, Cassidy wrote on X that the fundraising was halted.

But late Friday morning, Cassidy wrote that he had “been notified of more potential legal charges unfortunately, so I’ve opened the legal fund donation back up.”

The Polk County Attorney’s office declined comment.

DeSantis, the Florida governor who frequently campaigns in Iowa ahead of next month’s caucuses, said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s administration was partly to blame for the existence of the display, the Des Moines Register reported. Trump was president in 2019 when the Internal Revenue Service determined that The Satanic Temple should be designated a church.

He’s also promised financial help.

“Satan has no place in our society and should not be recognized as a ‘religion’ by the federal government. I’ll chip in to contribute to this veteran’s legal defense fund. Good prevails over evil — that’s the American spirit,” DeSantis posted to X.