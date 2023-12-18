Ron DeSantis fills vacant County Commission seats in Franklin, Jefferson and Union counties

Three County Commissions have new members Gov. Ron DeSantis has tapped to step into vacancies created from two deaths and a resignation.

A safety specialist in the Franklin County School District, a ranching equipment business owner in Jefferson County and an office manager in Union County will be serving as Commissioners, the Governor’s Office has announced.

In Franklin County, Anthony Croom Jr. is filling the vacancy left when Noah Lockley Jr. died at his home last month. Lockley had served nearly two decades on the Franklin County Commission before his death.

No one has filed paperwork to run for his position that is up for election in 2024.

Before his job with Franklin County schools, Croom had served with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Apalachicola police. He attended Chipola College, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.

In Jefferson County, Benjamin White, will fill the vacancy left on the Jefferson County Commission after Commissioner Stephen Walker, died in a Oct. 29 car crash. Walker’s SUV was T-boned when another driver failed to stop at a stop sign, according to news reports. Walker had served on the Jefferson County Commission since 2012, according to news reports.

White, of Monticello, is the co-owner of WW Cattle, LLC, which provides equipment to cattle ranchers. He is the current President of the Jefferson County Cattlemen’s Association and a trustee of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative. White attended Tallahassee Community College, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

Donna Jackson of Lake Butler, meanwhile, will fill the unexpired term left when Ryan Perez announced he’d be stepping down from the Union County Commission 12 months before his term’s expiration.

Perez was first elected in 2020.

Jackson, an office manager with New River Developers, also serves on the Union County Housing Authority. Before that, she had been the finance director for the New River Public Library Cooperative.

She has an associate degree from Santa Fe College and her bachelor’s from St. Leo University, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.