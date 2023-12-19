December 18, 2023
Ron DeSantis won’t be ‘smeared’ with Thomas Massie’s Israel position
Image via Ron DeSantis campaign livestream

A.G. Gancarski

Desantis Davenport Iowa
'My 80% friend is not my 20% enemy and we've got to stop thinking that way as Republicans.'

Ron DeSantis is distancing himself from the “isolationist” positions of one of his key Iowa endorsers, saying that despite the divergence on foreign policy, Rep. Thomas Massie represented a “profile in courage.”

The Governor, during a campaign swing through Iowa on Monday, defended the Kentucky Republican who campaigned with him over the weekend.

“I want people in the tent. You don’t have to agree with me on 100% of the issues. And this idea, this tactic of trying to take one position that someone has and trying to smear somebody else quite frankly, is a tired tactic, it doesn’t work and it’s not something that I’m going to stand for,” the Republican presidential hopeful said in Scott County.

The Governor’s comments come after Nikki Haley’s campaign cast doubt on Massie’s position regarding America’s principal ally in the Middle East and whether it reflects DeSantis’ more conventionally Republican stance.

“Ron DeSantis needs to explain to Iowa voters why he is palling around with an anti-Israel congressman who votes to undermine Israel and foster antisemitism,” said Haley spokesperson Nachama Soloveichik. “Iowans deserve to know what Ron DeSantis really believes.”

The Haley camp claims Massie “is the most anti-Israel Republican in the entire GOP and often votes against recognizing Israel’s right to exist, condemning Hamas and antisemitism, and sanctioning Iran.” It cited a vote this month in the House against a resolution condemning antisemitism on college campuses as the most recent evidence.

In Scott County, DeSantis summed up Massie as “basically an isolationist” who “votes against anything having to do with foreign relations,” suggesting that Massie’s issue isn’t with “Zionism,” but is instead with foreign aid altogether.

“We don’t see eye to eye on that. But you know, my 80% friend is not my 20% enemy and we’ve got to stop thinking that way as Republicans,” DeSantis contended.

The Governor lauded the Kentucky Congressman as a “profile in courage” for standing up against “COVID madness” during his remarks.

DeSantis floated Massie’s name for House Speaker earlier this fall, meanwhile, calling him “excellent.”

“I think you have guys like Chip Roy from Texas, who’s excellent, Thomas Massie from Kentucky, who’s excellent, Jim Jordan from Ohio. These guys are all good guys and I think they would do a good job,” the Governor told a South Carolina broadcast outlet, presumably forgetting that a House Speaker would have a lot of sway on issues like Israel policy.

Regarding “smears,” that’s a recurrent DeSantis talking point. He has chastised media attempts to “smear” First Lady Casey DeSantis earlier this year, and he also charged 60 Minutes with “smears” during coverage of alleged vaccine favoritism for donors during the pandemic.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

previousRon DeSantis urges conservative students to 'speak up' for 'truth' in hostile schools

