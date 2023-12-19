December 18, 2023
Ron DeSantis urges conservative students to ‘speak up’ for ‘truth’ in hostile schools

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Ron Casey via campaign
'You may have to take some slings and arrows, but show that you have the courage to want to be free citizens of a republic.'

Ron DeSantis hasn’t overturned any school discipline during his five years as Florida’s Governor.

Yet he told supporters in Scott County, Iowa that conservative students may have to make the same sacrifices he has in his political career on behalf of “truth.”

“I think that freedom requires courage and it’s not always easy to stand up and speak your mind and to stand for what’s right. But in this day and age when the world is upside down, when we’re being told things that like men can get pregnant and this and that it’s really like looking through the world through a fun house mirror, things are distorted,” DeSantis said during a “fireside chat” event.

“Truth is suppressed when you stand up and do what’s right. That is not going to be cost free,” DeSantis acknowledged, before drawing a direct comparison between himself as a working politician and a student with less institutional leverage.

“And it can be a guy like me who is Governor running for President. But it can absolutely be somebody who is a student in school speaking truth that some people don’t want to hear.”

DeSantis acknowledged that students are “not going to necessarily be able to do that without any blowback, but just understand that doing what’s right ultimately is why we’re here.”

“You may have to take some slings and arrows, but show that you have the courage to want to be free citizens of a republic. And I think it’s likely not going to change any time soon. I think given the challenges we face, the more and more you step out and lead on things that matter, the more and more incoming you’re going to take. And if people aren’t willing to do that, then this country is not going to remain free.”

DeSantis closed the answer by saying “we all have a responsibility to step up and to get into that fire and to fight back for what’s right.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

