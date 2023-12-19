December 19, 2023
What Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are planning for 2024

Gabrielle RussonDecember 19, 2023

Orlando, Florida, USA - February 9, 2022: A Walt Disney World entrance arch gate in Orlando, Florida, USA. Walt Disney World is an entertainment resort complex.
Tiana's Bayou Adventure is one of the biggest theme park ride openings coming next year.

For more than 30 years, Splash Mountain was a fan favorite at Disney World with its whimsical animatronics, catchy music and the suspense building up to the thrilling log drop.

But in those final years, at a time when the country was reexamining race and social justice, Disney announced it was closing the problematic Splash Mountain and trying something new.

Will theme park fans be satisfied with the updated ride as the controversial “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” is gone and Princess Tiana takes over? We will find out. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is one of the biggest ride openings in Orlando in 2024. No official opening date has been announced other than sometime late in the year. (Disneyland is getting its own version of the new Tiana ride that also opens in 2024.)

As construction goes on, Disney recently teased images of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure that reveals a small wood cabin amid lush, green nature and trees. The reimagined ride is based on Disney’s 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog” and pays homage to New Orleans, music and food with a Mardi Gras celebration that stars Disney’s first Black princess.

“We are building upon what was done with the animated film. We’re telling a next chapter story. We have this beautiful opportunity to give the character of Tiana depth and a dimensional space,” Disney Imagineer Charita Carter told Essence.

The other major players in Orlando are also opening new attractions in 2024.

SeaWorld is on a roll with thrill rides.

Its latest attraction is Penguin Trek, a family friendly launch coaster that twists and goes up to 43 miles per hour. The ride, themed in an Antarctica snowmobile expedition, debuts in Spring 2024.

Don’t forget Universal Orlando. The most anticipated Universal project is Epic Universe, a brand new theme park on the other side of Interstate 4 that opens in 2025. But until then, something new is debuting for the youngest theme park fans at Universal Studios Florida — the DreamWorks Themed Land.

The kid-friendly area will feature IP from Gabby’s Dollhouse, Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda and is opening sometime in 2024, although again, Universal has not said exactly which month or season the land opens nor what rides will be in it.

Gabrielle Russon

