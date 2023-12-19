December 18, 2023
Ron DeSantis doesn’t know what Donald Trump meant by ‘poisoning the blood’

A.G. Gancarski

230204182904-trump-desantis-republican-primary-split
The Governor didn't weigh in on the meaning of the former President's shocking turn of phrase.

Ron DeSantis was a history major at Yale, but don’t expect him to offer a deep read on Donald Trump’s latest controversial comments.

“They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world,” Trump said of undocumented immigrants at a rally this weekend.

The Governor has been reluctant to weigh in on what Trump could have meant, however.

“I don’t know what this means with the blood stuff. I know people are trying to draw historical allusions. I don’t know if that’s what he meant,” DeSantis said on Fox News Monday.

The “historical allusions” are to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf,” in which the then-future Nazi leader claimed that “all great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning.”

In the Governor’s other reported comments on the Trump phrasing, DeSantis denounced it as a “tactical mistake,” as reported by WOWT.

“Why are we in a situation where we’re even having those discussions? We need a candidate that’s going to be very focused and disciplined…on pressing the case against the Biden administration…on showing what they did…what they’ve done has been a disaster for this country…and showing the American people how we are going to do it better.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

previousTucker Carlson blames Ken Griffin for Ron DeSantis' Ukraine pivot

