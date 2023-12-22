AI captures Florida essence to create tropical-inspired gingerbread house

OpenAI’s generative artificial intelligence model DALL-E 3 has created a series of gingerbread houses inspired by all 50 U.S. states and 25 major U.S. cities, including Orlando and Miami.

The results are about what you’d expect for a state whose nickname invokes abundant sunshine.

The Florida gingerbread house is a tropical iteration of the edible holiday architecture, complete with slices of oranges and grapefruits — Florida agriculture staples — an alligator, a flamingo lounging by the pool and a sugar coated sun warming it all up. The only thing amiss is what appears to be snow dripping from the colorful roof, something no Floridian would argue is a thing that happens in the state’s mostly subtropical climate.

Miami’s rendition of a gingerbread house is a whole lot more Florida, but a whole lot less gingerbread house. It’s a two-story building in the art deco style that permeates South Florida, wrapped in the baby blue and powder pink that punctuates so much of iconic South Beach. Rock candy in blue and white forms a sugary surf approaching bathing suit-wearing candy people sunbathing in lounge chairs, with what appears to be a Lifesaver floating in the confectionery water.

Orlando’s gingerbread house plays on two of the city’s most frequented attractions — Universal Studios and Walt Disney World. Cinderella’s castle is in the yard, which seems a little odd considering its massive size. If taken to scale, this Orlando gingerbread house would have the world’s largest front windows and door.

Like the other Florida-inspired gingerbread houses, Orlando’s includes palm trees and bright color, complete with a blazing sun overhead.

Called the “United Sweets of America,” the AI-generated gingerbread houses capture some of the most iconic themes associated with American states.

Alaska, for example, is a cozy cabin by a marshmallow snowdrift, punctuated with candy salmon in a gummy creek. It, of course, also includes the state’s much-sought aurora borealis, or northern lights.

The gingerbread house representing Atlanta Georgia is covered in peaches.

New York’s sugary creation includes skyscrapers and, of course, a big apple. A fondant Statue of Liberty serves as a main feature, with tiny taxis making an apropos accessory.

Maryland, a state known for its abundance of blue crabs and residents’ excitement with eating them, displays the state flag on the gingerbread house, with candy crabs dotting candy cobblestones.

Louisiana’s gingerbread house features a New Orleans theme, with a tiny replica of the French Quarter and jelly Mardi Gras beads.

