Poll: Older voters bail on Ron DeSantis, who trails Chris Christie with senior citizens

The latest national survey of the Republican presidential race shows definite attrition for Ron DeSantis among voters his age and older.

The 45-year-old Governor of Florida struggles with middle-aged and senior citizen Republican voters, with 6% support among those between the ages of 45 and 64 and just 4% support among those 65 and up, according to the latest New York Times survey released this week.

The 4% showing with senior citizens is especially glaring, putting him in fourth place with that venerable cohort, behind Donald Trump (64%), Nikki Haley (17%) and Chris Christie (6%).

Among middle-aged voters, DeSantis manages to hold onto third place, far behind Trump’s 70% and Haley’s 10% among that group.

Younger voters, who historically are less reliable voters, seem more willing to consider DeSantis. He’s in second place with those between 18 and 29 years of age, with 14% support. Among those between 30 and 44 years of age, he’s at 16%, which is the high-water mark with any demographic.

Overall, DeSantis is in third place with 9% support, behind Trump’s 63% and Haley’s 12%.

One potential contributing factor to the Governor’s underperformance could be a complete lack of support from Black and Hispanic voters, with 0% of either ethnic group backing DeSantis. That ties him with Asa Hutchinson among both of those cohorts. Vivek Ramaswamy has no Hispanic support also, but has 7% backing among Black voters.

DeSantis does have 9% support among White voters, and 17% among other ethnic groups. Meanwhile, there is an educational gap among the Governor’s White support, with that cohort twice as likely to support DeSantis if they have a college degree (14%) as compared to those who only went to high school (7%)

The 380 likely voters were surveyed between Dec. 10 and Dec. 14.