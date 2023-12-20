December 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Older voters bail on Ron DeSantis, who trails Chris Christie with senior citizens
Images via AP.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 20, 20233min3

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.S., Venezuela swap prisoners: Nicolás Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis isn’t abandoning Colorado Primary despite Donald Trump uncertainty

HeadlinesInfluence

Marco Rubio, former Florida GOP leaders back Evan Power for party Chair

Christie DeSantis
The New York Times survey also shows no support for DeSantis among Black and Hispanic GOP voters.

The latest national survey of the Republican presidential race shows definite attrition for Ron DeSantis among voters his age and older.

The 45-year-old Governor of Florida struggles with middle-aged and senior citizen Republican voters, with 6% support among those between the ages of 45 and 64 and just 4% support among those 65 and up, according to the latest New York Times survey released this week.

The 4% showing with senior citizens is especially glaring, putting him in fourth place with that venerable cohort, behind Donald Trump (64%), Nikki Haley (17%) and Chris Christie (6%).

Among middle-aged voters, DeSantis manages to hold onto third place, far behind Trump’s 70% and Haley’s 10% among that group.

Younger voters, who historically are less reliable voters, seem more willing to consider DeSantis. He’s in second place with those between 18 and 29 years of age, with 14% support. Among those between 30 and 44 years of age, he’s at 16%, which is the high-water mark with any demographic.

Overall, DeSantis is in third place with 9% support, behind Trump’s 63% and Haley’s 12%.

One potential contributing factor to the Governor’s underperformance could be a complete lack of support from Black and Hispanic voters, with 0% of either ethnic group backing DeSantis. That ties him with Asa Hutchinson among both of those cohorts. Vivek Ramaswamy has no Hispanic support also, but has 7% backing among Black voters.

DeSantis does have 9% support among White voters, and 17% among other ethnic groups. Meanwhile, there is an educational gap among the Governor’s White support, with that cohort twice as likely to support DeSantis if they have a college degree (14%) as compared to those who only went to high school (7%)

The 380 likely voters were surveyed between Dec. 10 and Dec. 14.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio, former Florida GOP leaders back Evan Power for party Chair

nextRon DeSantis isn't abandoning Colorado Primary despite Donald Trump uncertainty

3 comments

  • Michael roberts

    December 20, 2023 at 2:04 pm

    Christie is one of the few from his party who are calling out party hypocrites .

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    December 20, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    Rhonda polls best among kid because kids just pick the person they never heard of, meaning they don’t already know they hate him.

    Reply

  • Ron Forrest Ron

    December 20, 2023 at 2:07 pm

    Ron needs to go all-in with a TikTok campaign.

    That way young folks can come to realize they, too, as does everybody, hate Rhonda.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories