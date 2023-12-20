December 20, 2023
Ron DeSantis isn’t abandoning Colorado Primary despite Donald Trump uncertainty

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Newsmax
The former President's ballot access issues are not the Florida Governor's problem.

It remains to be seen whether Donald Trump is on the Colorado Republican Primary ballot after the state’s Supreme Court ruled him ineligible because of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

But Florida’s Governor said he’ll be on the ballot regardless, even as Vivek Ramaswamy says he will withdraw himself if Trump is not restored.

“I think that’s just playing into the Left,” DeSantis said on Newsmax.

“I’ve qualified for all the ballots. I’m competing in all the states. And I’m going to accumulate the delegates necessary. That’s the whole name of the game.”

Ironically, the DeSantis campaign already made news regarding Colorado earlier this month by seemingly mocking a precondition of the state party for candidates who qualify. The operator of the Florida Governor’s X account quoted text from the Colorado Republican Party directing candidates qualifying for the state’s presidential primary to project enthusiasm on social media.

“To qualify for the CO primary ballot, the state party requires that candidates post something on social media that announces their excitement while encouraging their followers to follow the state party’s social media accounts for updates about the state party primary and events,” the post reads, before offering enthusiasm that accords with the party’s stipulation.

I’m excited to officially be on the ballot for the Colorado primary! Coloradans, it’s time for Republicans to start winning again. As your nominee, I will run (Joe) Biden ragged across this country and help Republicans up and down the ballot WIN.

So, in short. He qualified. He gave the party the social media it wanted. And he’s coming for the delegates, in theory at least.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

