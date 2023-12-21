Ron DeSantis says Santa Claus is ‘in a pretty good spot’ to meet his kids’ Christmas needs

Ron DeSantis is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Speaking in Coralville, Iowa, the Florida Governor said he was taking a break from the campaign trail to celebrate the reason for the season.

“We’re going to be going back home tonight and we’re going to have some few days for Christmas as a family. I’ve done most of the shopping. I think Santa is in a pretty good spot on a lot of this stuff. We’re going to have to do a couple of things with obviously the cookies and some other stuff. I’m going to go buy some carrots, but our kids are really excited,” DeSantis said.

The Governor told supporters how the DeSantis kids saw Santa Claus at a Bass Pro Shop and recounted their wishes.

“My first grader wants a science kit for science experiments. My kindergartner, he just wants sports stuff. And then our pre-K-3, she wants a toy doggie,” DeSantis explained. “She wants a real one. We said you’ve got to take care of these things. You can’t, you know, it’s important to do. So she’s going to do that and have that.”

DeSantis has told stories about what Christmas at the Governor’s Mansion looks like before, depicting a charmed seasonal setting where the decorations put themselves up.

“We’re fortunate enough to live in the Governor’s residence in Tallahassee. And so one of the perks of that is Thanksgiving comes, it goes and all of a sudden the house is decorated with all the Christmas stuff, the trees get put up and that saves a lot of work. So that’s a huge perk,” the Governor related.

But a problem is that there are a few “different rooms in kind of the public side of the Governor’s mansion that they put a tree up in. And so our kids every year will pick which room Santa is supposed to go in and leave the presents.”