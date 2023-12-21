December 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says Santa Claus is ‘in a pretty good spot’ to meet his kids’ Christmas needs
The DeSantis family. Image via Mamas For DeSantis.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 21, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Maintaining ‘public housing’ mattered to Ron DeSantis in 2022 re-election bid

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Adam Ross will run for Pinellas Tax Collector

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.21.23

family4-op-2048x1365
The Grinch won't show up at the Governor's Mansion this year. The First Family is ready for festivity.

Ron DeSantis is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Speaking in Coralville, Iowa, the Florida Governor said he was taking a break from the campaign trail to celebrate the reason for the season.

“We’re going to be going back home tonight and we’re going to have some few days for Christmas as a family. I’ve done most of the shopping. I think Santa is in a pretty good spot on a lot of this stuff. We’re going to have to do a couple of things with obviously the cookies and some other stuff. I’m going to go buy some carrots, but our kids are really excited,” DeSantis said.

The Governor told supporters how the DeSantis kids saw Santa Claus at a Bass Pro Shop and recounted their wishes.

“My first grader wants a science kit for science experiments. My kindergartner, he just wants sports stuff. And then our pre-K-3, she wants a toy doggie,” DeSantis explained. “She wants a real one. We said you’ve got to take care of these things. You can’t, you know, it’s important to do. So she’s going to do that and have that.”

DeSantis has told stories about what Christmas at the Governor’s Mansion looks like before, depicting a charmed seasonal setting where the decorations put themselves up.

“We’re fortunate enough to live in the Governor’s residence in Tallahassee. And so one of the perks of that is Thanksgiving comes, it goes and all of a sudden the house is decorated with all the Christmas stuff, the trees get put up and that saves a lot of work. So that’s a huge perk,” the Governor related.

But a problem is that there are a few “different rooms in kind of the public side of the Governor’s mansion that they put a tree up in. And so our kids every year will pick which room Santa is supposed to go in and leave the presents.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdam Ross will run for Pinellas Tax Collector

nextMaintaining 'public housing' mattered to Ron DeSantis in 2022 re-election bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories