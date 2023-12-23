Progressive groups push back against lack of Florida Democratic Presidential Primary

The Florida Democrats’ decision to forgo a contested presidential primary, making Joe Biden what they’ve called an “automatic winner,” isn’t universally popular on the left.

Per a media release, “the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida’s chapters in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Duval Counties, along with the President and Secretary of the state caucus, the President of the Central Florida chapter, and at least two (2) DNC members” seek to file an amicus curaie brief supporting inclusion of Rep. Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson, and Cenk Uygur in the primary challenging the incumbent President.

“Our commitment transcends party lines. We remind both the members and leaders of the Democratic Party that they have allies dedicated to safeguarding the democratic principles they uphold. We pledge to hold those in power accountable, recognizing that true democracy demands the courage to question even our own, reinforcing the importance of clarity and accountability in the pursuit of a government that works for the people,” claimed Broward’s Carolina Ampudia.

“Whoever anyone supports in the Democratic primary, voters should be given the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choosing. This is an awful decision that disenfranchises people and depresses turnout”, said DNC member Thomas Kennedy.

The state party said it was incumbent on Biden challengers to know the rules, meanwhile.

“The process to be on the Florida democratic primary ballot was made publicly available and clearly states that the deadline to submit nominations for the ballot must be submitted to the Secretary of State by November 30, 2023. This is the standard process,” the Florida Democrats assert.

“The Florida Democratic Party followed its process and the State Executive Committee voted unanimously to send one name, Joe Biden, to the Secretary of State as a candidate for the party’s nomination for president. It is not uncommon for an incumbent President to be declared the automatic winner of a presidential primary. In 2011, Florida Democrats similarly voted unanimously for incumbent President Barack Obama. The Florida Democratic Party stands by the decision made by the State Executive Committee and does not intend to circumvent long-established protocols and procedures for candidates who did not receive nominations.”

The 2020 election was a snoozer. Then-candidate Biden got more than 60% support in the 2020 Primary, with Bernie Sanders barely clearing 20% in second place.

But that hasn’t stopped Republicans from pointing out pitfalls with the Democrats’ democratic process, or lack thereof.

“I guess rigging a primary isn’t going over well,” observed Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Evan Power on X.