December 21, 2023
Poll: Less than 3% are ‘definitely’ voting for Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire GOP Primary

A.G. GancarskiDecember 21, 20233min3

DeSantis NH NBD
None of independents polled said they were sure things for the Florida Governor.

More polling from New Hampshire suggests it’s rocky terrain for Florida’s Governor, with fewer than 3% of all respondents willing to say they’re “definitely” voting for him next month in the GOP Presidential Primary.

The UMass Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion survey conducted from Dec. 7-18 shows Ron DeSantis doing better than in some recent polls, but still way behind Donald Trump and second-place Nikki Haley.

DeSantis has 10% support in the survey, with Trump at 52% and Haley at 22%.

DeSantis has room to fall as well, with just 27% of his supporters saying they are definitely voting for him. While 31% of Republicans say they will, exactly 0% of independents (a group that can vote in the Granite State’s open Primary on Jan. 23) are committed.

That adds up to 2.7% of the 450 New Hampshire Republican Primary voters polled fully committed to the Florida Governor.

The poll also reveals that just 3% of respondents — and 0% of independents — believe DeSantis can win the Granite State plebiscite. For what it’s worth, voters under 45 years of age are the most bullish on his chances, with 5% believing he can win.

DeSantis does especially poorly with independents overall, with 7% support among that bloc. And it seems they don’t like him much.

Overall, he has 53% approval against 27% disapproval, with 20% not having heard of him or not having an opinion. But among independents, he is deep underwater, with 30% approval and 49% disapproval.

One note of relative optimism, perhaps, is that 6% of respondents believe DeSantis still has a path to the nomination, despite being poorly positioned to come out of New Hampshire with more than a couple delegates.

Polls are just snapshots in time, of course, and this one is better for the Governor than the St. Anselm College Survey Center edition released Wednesday.

In that poll, he was at 6% and underwater in terms of favorable numbers with not just independents but with the entire electorate, with the pollster claiming his once formidable firewall had “all but disappeared” in the Live Free or Die State.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

