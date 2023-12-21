December 21, 2023
Poll: Florida voters trust election officials, mail-in ballots
The 'Voter Confidence Tour'

ballot-box-resized
Large majorities support drop boxes, extra early voting days and more.

Florida voters trust their local poll workers and elected Supervisors of Elections, according to new polling commissioned by the Secure Democracy Foundation.

The poll, conducted Nov. 27-29 by the Tyson Group, found three-quarters of those polled trust their local election officials and nearly as many (73%) trust their county Supervisor. Party affiliation made little difference — the sentiment carried among 73% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats and 69% of third- and no-party voters.

Further, 5 out of 6 voters said they believed election administrators should have their private information protected by law to curb potential threats and harassment.

Floridians also said it was important for the state to preserve voting options, including early in-person, mail ballots and in-person on Election Day. Again, there was little gap between party affiliations, with more than 80% of Democrats, Republicans and no-party voters in agreement.

About three-quarters said the state should work to expand early voting, either by applying it to all local elections (76%) or providing at least 10 days of early in-person voting (72%). Meanwhile, 63% said voters should have an additional weekend to cast ballots in-person. About as many (62%) think Election Day should be a state holiday.

Mail-in ballots, derided by many election deniers following former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss, are beloved in the Sunshine State.

Three-quarters of respondents are confident their mail ballot will be counted; 87% support the right to drop them off at secure ballot intake stations; and large majorities say voters should be notified about any problem with their ballot (82%) and given more than two days to fix the potential error (76%).

And, in contrast to a change pushed by Florida’s GOP-controlled Legislature, 76% said they support allowing voters to sign up to automatically receive mail ballots for all elections in a two-year cycle.

The Tyson Group poll had a sample size of 1,000 likely General Election voters and a margin of error of +/-2.95 percentage points.

