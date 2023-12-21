December 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Florida voters want clear process for voting rights restoration

Drew WilsonDecember 21, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down Ballot

Poll: Florida voters trust election officials, mail-in ballots

2024 - Down Ballot

Joe Burgess enters race for Leon County Schools Superintendent

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Abortion rights amendment on track for 1.4 million signatures by New Year’s

vote felon (Large)
Voters say the state should set up a database for felons to check if they're eligible for voting rights restoration.

Floridians think felons shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to have their voting rights restored, according to polling commissioned by the Secure Democracy Foundation.

The Tyson Group Poll asked likely general election voters whether the state should set up an easily accessible database for felons to check if they are eligible to become voters and found the concept was supported by 68% of those polled, with just 12% opposed.

The polling indicates more voters support clarity on the implementation of the rights restoration process than voted for it (64.5%) when it appeared on the 2018 ballot as Amendment 4. Additionally, 60% of those polled said Florida citizens with felony convictions should regain their voting rights “when they are no longer incarcerated.”

After the amendment passed five years ago, lawmakers passed an implementing bill that gatekept suffrage behind the payment of court fines, fees and restitution. Florida courts agreed with lawmakers that the ballot language specifying restoration would only be granted to felons who had completed “all terms of their sentence” meant satisfying those financial obligations.

However, the implementing bill did not set up any statewide system for felons to see whether they had any outstanding court debts or if the crime they were convicted of made them ineligible even if those debts had been paid — the amendment carved out people with murder or sexual assault convictions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has put the onus on felons and county Supervisors of Elections to determine whether a felon qualifies for voting rights restoration and created a law enforcement agency to prosecute ineligible voters even if their local Supervisor allowed them to register.

Despite the desire for clarity, 74% of voters say it is vital that the state spend tax dollars to investigate and prosecute suspected voter fraud. The support comes despite 49% of those polled saying they did not believe there was either no voter fraud in 2020 or so little of it as not to matter.

A further 28%, including 49% of Republicans, said major fraud impacted the results — former President Donald Trump won Florida convincingly — while 11% of voters said there was “significant fraud, but it had no impact on the results.”

The same poll also measured voter trust in elected officials, finding broad support for poll workers (75%-5%) and county Supervisors of Elections (73%-8%). A majority also trust lawmakers (54%-20%) and the Governor (52%-37%).

A plurality of voters said they were “not sure” whether they trusted Secretary of State Cord Byrd, who oversees the Division of Elections. Byrd did fare well among those who expressed an opinion, however, with 40% saying he is trustworthy and 15% saying he is not.

The Tyson Group poll was conducted Nov. 27-29. It had a sample size of 1,000 likely General Election voters and a margin of error of +/-2.95 percentage points.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Florida voters trust election officials, mail-in ballots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories