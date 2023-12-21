The AI Advantage: How you can use Meta’s AI tools to get ahead

Artificial intelligence (AI) is cutting-edge technology that enables computers or machines to emulate human thinking and learning. While some people view this as the newest tech fad, it has become increasingly clear that AI is here to stay and will only develop with time.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, among other products and services, is introducing various AI tools into their platforms to help users become familiar with the everyday benefits of AI.

To delve deeper into the offerings on their platforms and learn more about AI, we connected with Meta representative Jim Cullinan to learn more about the tools available.

FP: What are some AI capabilities available to Meta users now?

Meta: AI is expected to make a bigger impact than the internet and Meta has been investing in AI for over a decade. The company just released its Meta AI tools recently to help people and businesses communicate and discover new information across its apps.

With only a simple prompt from the user, Meta’s AI image generator can create that image in seconds. Also, Meta AI personalities allow users to communicate with characters with expert knowledge about specific topics. From sports commentators to fitness trainers, users can converse with these characters about their interests. You can even ask Meta’s AI assistant for the best places to visit on an upcoming vacation, and the AI assistant will respond with recommendations and Reels so you can see the destinations from another visitor’s perspective.

Meta continues to make AI more accessible and helpful for everyday experiences. These features are available on all of Meta’s platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

FP: How is Meta using AI to help small businesses?

Meta: Meta AI can be used by small businesses in many different ways to respond and connect with customers or to create the most impactful advertisement to reach existing or new customers.

Meta AI provides simple tools to business owners to do basic tasks more efficiently so they can focus their valuable and limited time and resources on the most important work — creating new products and services.

Since AI is only growing in popularity, small businesses should learn how to harness this technology, so they aren’t left behind. From increasing productivity to maximizing ad dollars, AI is the technology of the now and the future and Meta AI is an important tool for businesses of all sizes.

FP: How is Meta addressing concerns about AI?

Meta: Meta understands the public’s concerns about AI, which is why the company supports government regulation that nurtures innovation while providing guardrails for potential issues.

Meta recently announced that they are addressing misinformation in their political ads by creating an alert that will notify viewers if the ad features any AI elements that may present misinformation. The AI misinformation alert is critical as users start to see more political ads on their feeds leading up to the 2024 General Election.