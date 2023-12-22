Wilton Simpson emergency order waives all regulations hampering Santa’s Christmas travel

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson isn’t letting big government get in the way of jolly St. Nick.
Simpson approved an emergency order waiving any and all state regulations through Dec. 25 that could delay Santa as he travels across the states delivering toys to children.
The order states that the Free State of Florida, “hereby known as the Free State of Christmas” shares “a deep and steadfast relationship” with Santa Claus.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recognizes Mr. Santa Claus’ important mission of spreading holiday cheer,” the order continues.
“Mr. Claus holds a special place in the hearts of Floridians, both young and old. His impact transcends the boundaries of age, bringing joy, hope, and wonderment to all.”
Simpson’s order then touches on four areas of Florida law:
— “The requirements related to certificates of animal movement in the state pursuant to Chapter 585.08, Florida Statutes, is waived for Mr. Claus and his nine (9) flying reindeer.”
— “Claus is authorized to bypass any of the 23 agricultural inspection stations in Florida.”
— “Weight and size restrictions for loads on magical flying sleighs transporting services, presents for Florida’s good children, agricultural commodities, citrus, and any goods Mr. Claus may need during his time in Florida is waived.”
— “The Florida Forest Service, a division of the department that manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests, welcomes Mr. Claus and his reindeer to any Florida State Forest and any fees or reservation requirements is waived.”
In addition, the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement “stands ready to assist Mr. Claus in any way necessary to make his visit to Florida a memorable and joyous one.”
The order also notes that “Floridians are encouraged to leave Fresh From Florida treats out for Mr. Claus and his reindeer on Christmas Eve (December 24) to provide nourishment for their long journey.”
The order runs from Friday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Dec. 25.
