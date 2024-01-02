Last Call for 1.2.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

After celebrating a “normal people” Christmas, Gov. Ron DeSantis is back in Iowa for a final push ahead of the first-in-the-nation nominating contest.

Less than two weeks out, the Republican field has essentially narrowed to three candidates — DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor and former Amb. Nikki Haley, and Donald Trump — although the former President is ahead by a mile in most polls.

“The way I view the choice between Caucusgoers is, you have Donald Trump running on his issues, Nikki Haley running on her donors’ issues, and I’m running on your issues,” DeSantis said during an appearance on WHO Radio’s “Max and Amy in the Morning.”

During the same segment, DeSantis said Iowa Caucusgoers have the potential to “upend all the media narratives,” purportedly the ones placing the Governor and Haley in a neck-and-neck battle for a distant second place.

Likewise, the super PAC supporting Haley’s bid has been focusing fire on DeSantis. SFA Inc.’s latest ad, which rolled out today, plays up DeSantis’ supposed links to China.

SFA spokesperson Brittany Yanick said the Governor’s “record on China speaks for itself. America needs a leader who will stand up to China, not with China. And the only candidate willing to stand up to China is Nikki Haley.”

DeSantis will have at least one more opportunity to fire back face-to-face next week. Only he, Haley and Trump qualified for the nationally televised sparring match on CNN, though Trump is expected to continue his no-show streak and hold a town hall.

Tonight, the Governor will be honing his closing arguments with his own town hall hosted by Gray TV’s Iowa Political Director Dave Price. The livestream begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s a breakdown of recent Iowa ad buys:

— Fight Right, a super PAC backing DeSantis, booked a $2,650 radio flight in the Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Quad Cities markets.

— Trump’s campaign booked a $39,225 broadcast flight. It includes $15,490 in the Omaha market, which includes nine Iowa counties; $15,460 in the Quad Cities media market; and $8,275 in the Sioux City media market.

— Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign purchased $4,643 in radio time in the Des Moines market.

—”CNN’s Iowa debate looks to be a Ron DeSantis-Nikki Haley showdown” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times

—“DeSantis bets on Iowa to keep him afloat in GOP nomination race” via Shannon Najmabadi of The Wall Street Journal

—”‘We are not that’: How one Florida county defied DeSantis at the 2024 Rose Parade” via Angie Orellana Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times

—”How death threats get Republicans to fall in line behind Trump” via Zack Beauchamp of Vox

—”Most Americans realize the planet’s got a big, big problem; but Congress is still full of deniers” via Diane Roberts of the Florida Phoenix

—“Rape investigation of FL GOP Chair expands to video voyeurism” via Michael Barfield of the Florida Center for Government Accountability

—“Republicans’ narrow control of House sets up barnburner in 2024” via Katy Stech Ferek of The Wall Street Journal

—”Whatever happened to Zika?” via Olga Khazan of The Atlantic

—“Yes, there’s a Florida mid-school year sales tax holiday. Here’s what’s covered” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald

—”Big budget films are recreating Tampa Bay elsewhere. It might get worse.” via Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times

“Santa probably didn’t do the best job wrapping the presents; maybe a little too much eggnog there.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Santa’s so-so wrapping skills.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

If DeSantis is proven right and Michigan wins it all this weekend, he gets a Wolverine. But if Washington pulls it out, he has to smile convincingly while petting a husky.

A real martini is made with gin and a real steak is sliced off, something that once mooed. Tell the bartender to shake up some Beefeater for Sen. Jay Collins and Rep. Danny Alvarez, who filed legislation that would ban “cultivated meat.”

Eye bleach isn’t a real thing, but vodka eyeballing apparently is. Neither we nor your ophthalmologist would recommend you try it. However, if Christian Ziegler’s sex videos go public, we wouldn’t blame you.

It’s going to be a bit before “Swamp Monsters” hits your mailbox, but in the meantime, Florida Politics has 25 takeaways for you to peruse. We don’t recommend drinking 25 cocktails in one sitting, so how about an American 25 — bonus points if the citrus is Florida-grown?

Magic in the West

The Orlando Magic travel west to face the Golden State Warriors (10 p.m. ET, NBATV) who find themselves in an unfamiliar position.

While the Magic (19-13) lead the Southeast Conference by half a game over the Miami Heat, the Warriors (15-17) sit at the bottom of the highly competitive Pacific Division.

Steph Curry is still scoring, a clip of 27.3 points per game this year, and leads the league in three-pointers made but he isn’t getting the help from his teammates he did during the Warriors’ championship era. Klay Thomason (16.7) hasn’t scored so little since his rookie year and Andrew Wiggins (12.7) is averaging a career-low in scoring this season. Draymond Green hasn’t played since being suspended by the league on Dec. 13.

Still, the win would be a notable one for Orlando if they can pull it off. The Magic have lost six of their last eight on the road. Two young players have been helping power Orlando’s scoring lately: Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero, the former No. 1 overall pick, averaged 31.6 points over his last five games. Wagner, 22, is averaging 27 points per game over the same stretch. Both will be key to Orlando’s success tonight.

After facing Golden State, the Magic stay out west for the next two games, at Sacramento and Denver.

ALSO TONIGHT

7 p.m. — NCAAM: East Carolina Pirates @ Florida Atlantic Owls

8 p.m. — Tampa Bay Lightning @ Winnipeg Jets

9 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ Arizona Coyotes

