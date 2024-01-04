January 3, 2024
Miami-Dade GOP straw poll overwhelmingly picks Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis for President
Donald Trump. Photo via AP.

Jesse Scheckner

Donald Trump
‘Today’s results confirm that Miami-Dade County is Trump country.’

Among Miami-Dade County’s most politically engaged Republicans, Donald Trump is far and away the top choice for President.

On Wednesday night, the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee (REC) conducted a straw poll to determine whom the party would support in Florida’s most populous county.

Trump took 53 of 64 votes, an 83% share.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, placed second with five votes, followed Nikki Haley with three votes and U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, Miami-Dade Commissioner René García and Vivek Ramaswamy with one vote apiece.

Neither Díaz-Balart nor García, a former state Senator and Miami-Dade GOP Chair, are running for President.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received no votes despite appearing on the Republican presidential debate stage last month alongside DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy.

“Today’s results confirm that Miami-Dade County is Trump country,” GOP State Committeeman and Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera said.

Cabrera, who worked as Florida State Director for Trump and the Republican National Committee during the 2020 election, confirmed the count with Florida Politics.

So did Miami Rep. Alina García in a separate interview.

Former state lawmaker and U.S. Rep. David Rivera was the one to call for an impromptu straw vote on whom the party should back in the Republican Primary.

Notably, Hialeah Rep. Alex Rizo, who took over as Miami-Dade GOP Chair in late 2022, endorsed DeSantis this past May. He again sided with the Governor on Wednesday.

Rep. García said the vote reinforces the belief she and others in the party have that Trump will win back the White House this year.

“He was already a great President,” she said. “He’s also going to be our next President.”

Nationally, Trump holds 62% support among Primary voters, according to the most recent figures on poll aggregation website FiveThirtyEight.

DeSantis is polling at 12%, followed by Haley with 11%, Ramaswamy with 5% and Christie with less than 3.5%.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

previousRon DeSantis still wants a 'satellite caucus' for Iowans in Florida

