Florida TaxWatch outlines priority issues for state lawmakers

One of the Sunshine State’s most active legislative watchdog groups is issuing a list of their top priorities as Florida lawmakers prepare for the 2024 Legislative Session.

Florida TaxWatch proclaimed its list of “24 Taxpayer Priorities for the 2024 Legislative Session” prior to lawmakers returning to Tallahassee to address a lengthy agenda. TaxWatch officials said the list encompasses issues that will be closely monitored during the upcoming Legislative Session.

Florida’s famous absence of state income tax is a hallmark that needs to be upheld, said Dominic Calabro, President of Florida TaxWatch.

“Florida continues to be the most envied of states due to its economic viability, business-friendly incentives, high-quality education, and health care priorities, truly making the Sunshine State the best place to live, work, vacation, and raise a family,” Calabro said in a prepared news release this month.

“That’s why, as the ‘eyes and ears’ of taxpayers, Florida TaxWatch has once again proudly identified several taxpayer priorities.”

The watchdog group issued a set of 10 priorities with multiple components under each of those headings, adding up to the 24 elements they have as priorities for the Session.

The umbrella priorities include:

— Tax reform, mainly focusing on fair and equitable taxation.

— Government efficiency, encouraging lawmakers to set a goal of rational spending and a reduction of duplicate government services.

— Housing, including ramping up efforts to provide more affordable housing in the state.

— Water and infrastructure, increased intermodal transportation along with increased supply of clean water.

— Health care reform, increased access to and reduction in costs for patient care.

— Education and workforce development, mainly focusing on preparing Florida students to be more prepared for a global economy.

— Criminal and civil justice, centering on crime prevention and increasing punishment for criminal offenders.

— Economic development and recovery, growing and diversifying Florida’s economy.

— Children and families, approving legislation that strengthens Florida families.

— Civic engagement, informing the Florida residents about what their government is doing.

“Florida TaxWatch is proud to share its 24 taxpayer priorities that we will be closely monitoring as a trusted, go-to resource for leaders, policymakers, staff, and media throughout the next 60 days and beyond,” Calabro said.

As a follow-up, Florida TaxWatch plans a conference for members and other Floridians on Jan. 17 to explain what the group considers the “State of Taxpayer” in Florida in Tallahassee. TaxWatch will also provide regular updates on legislative action.