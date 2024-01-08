Personnel note: Earl Jones Jr. joins The Fiorentino Group

Veteran legislative staffer Earl Jones Jr. is joining The Fiorentino Group as a Principal in their Jacksonville and Tallahassee offices.

“The Fiorentino Group represents the businesses and organizations shaping the future of Florida. I am excited to work alongside the rest of this talented team to strengthen relationships between our clients and decision makers and achieve positive results for the people who have trusted us as their advocates,” said Jones.

TFG President Marty Fiorentino added, “I am delighted to start 2024 with such a strong addition to The Fiorentino Group. Earl’s experience and relationships in Florida politics will make him a valuable part of our team as we seek successful outcomes for our clients in the 2024 session and beyond.”

Jones was Chief Legislative Assistant to Sen. Tracie Davis and former Rep. Reggie Fullwood while they served in the state House. In this role, he was responsible for drafting bills and amendments, managing legislation and appropriations projects throughout the legislative process, and working with a variety of constituents and stakeholders on federal, state, and local issues. Jones also cultivated strong relationships with elected, appointed, and other community leaders over his 13 years in public service.

Jones has been a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida and Take Stock in Children for eight years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public health from the University of North Florida. Originally from New Jersey, Jones has made Jacksonville his home for more than 20 years. He resides in Jacksonville and is the father of one.

“I’m thrilled to know Earl Jones will be joining The Fiorentino Group to continue in the legislative process,” Davis said. “He brings years of experience to the team and his presence will be impactful and positive for our city.”

TFG Managing Partner Joe Mobley added, “After a decade of public service with the Florida Legislature, we are pleased to welcome Earl to the firm. His expertise and relationships will provide tremendous value to our clients and strengthen the coalitions we can build on their behalf.”