January 5, 2024
Thomas Massie, Ron DeSantis joke about former Surgeon General getting ‘fired’
Rep. Thomas Massie was a rare voice of opposition to the stimulus bill. [Photo: Associated Press]

A.G. Gancarski January 5, 2024

Massie
However, Scott Rivkees served in his role for months after being pulled from a C19 press conference.

During a rally in Decorah, Iowa, a key Ron DeSantis endorser made light of the Florida Governor’s removal of his former Surgeon General from a press conference during the pandemic but misrepresented his job status.

“One of the most beautiful things I ever saw happen was when he fired his surgeon general in Florida who was in favor of keeping up the lockdown measures, the masking and the distancing and all that, literally, he was removed from a press conference middle of contradicting the governor. And that’s what we needed to see in the White House,” Rep. Thomas Massie said about Dr. Scott Rivkees in Decorah on Friday.

The former Surgeon General was not fired, contrary to Massie’s assertion that went unchallenged by the Governor. Yet he effectively sidelined for months in his role, having been removed from a pandemic roundtable with the Governor just weeks into the state response, but serving for more than a year afterwards without much in the way of microphone time after saying at a year of social distancing may be required given the unknowns about the pandemic.

“We don’t have a vaccine at the present time, so our mitigation measure is the social distancing, six feet away from each other,” Rivkees said in April 2020. “As long as we are going to have COVID in the environment, and it is a tough virus, we are going to have to practice these measures so that we are all protected.”

As Rivkees was out of the public eye, Division of Emergency Management Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke frequently appeared with DeSantis during pandemic events.

The DeSantis administration had nothing but kind words for Rivkees when his departure was reported in August 2021.

“We thank Dr. Rivkees for his meaningful work during the most challenging pandemic of our lifetime. We appreciate his service to the people of Florida and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw said in a statement.

Rivkees has voiced qualms about the state that formerly employed him in recent months.

During a July 2023 interview with the New York Times, Rivkees retroactively spoke out about concerns he had with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who became a vaccine skeptic as the pandemic wore on, a move that Rivkees claims came with personal costs.

“These were preventable deaths,” Dr. Rivkees told the Times. “It breaks my heart thinking that things could have turned out differently if people embraced vaccines instead of this anti-vax stuff.”

Rivkees also spoke out to federal officials, the Times notes, including Dr. Deborah Birx about DeSantis’ adviser Scott Atlas and what Rivkees called Atlas’ “let-’er-rip philosophy” regarding COVID-19 mitigation.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Michael K

    January 5, 2024 at 8:41 pm

    92,000 deaths is funny to these clowns.

