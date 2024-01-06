January 6, 2024
Nikki Fried says J6 anniversary illustrates need to re-elect Joe Biden
Nikki Fried. Photo by Jacob Ogles.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 6, 20243min2

Nikki Fried
'Only one political party is committed to protecting American freedoms and defending the United States Constitution.'

On the three year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party says the action and the aftermath illustrates the difference between the two parties.

“Three years ago, our government survived the most serious challenge to American unity and democracy since the Civil War,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “In the face of Donald Trump’s best attempts to assault the foundation of our country, our Constitution held and our democracy remained intact.”

Fried went on to address Florida ramifications of the violence and the Republican reaction.

“It’s a great shame to the state of Florida that so many Floridians participated in this attempt to end the great experiment of American democracy — both as citizens storming the Capitol and as elected representatives defying the will of the people. Even after watching a violent mob attack police officers and desecrate the halls of Congress, Rick Scott and 12 other Florida Republicans attempted to toss out the results of a valid election. Their actions remain indefensible, and Florida voters need to remember that at the ballot box,” Fried urged.

“As we approach the 2024 election, we can’t afford to forget how high the stakes are. Only one political party is committed to protecting American freedoms and defending the United States Constitution — that’s why it’s vital to re-elect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris this November.”

Unsurprisingly, Democrats have devoted a lot of energy in recent days to spotlighting historical takeaways from the attempt to subvert the certification of the 2020 election.

President Biden has been explicit in using the violence to underscore the stakes of this year’s election.

“But now as time has gone on — politics, fear, money – have all intervened. And those MAGA voices who know the truth about Trump and January 6th have abandoned the truth and abandoned our democracy. They’ve made their choice. Now the rest of us – Democrats, Independents, mainstream Republicans – we have to make our choice. I know mine. And I believe I know America’s,” he said Friday.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • The Dude

    January 6, 2024 at 2:49 pm

    Nikki Who? Oh that’s right Gancarski writes his negative stories on DeSantis and he still has the hots for Nikki. Go away Fried.

    Reply

  • Gordon Dieterle

    January 6, 2024 at 3:00 pm

    Go away Gancarski as well.

    Reply

