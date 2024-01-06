Ron DeSantis promises to protect states’ rights on weed

Ron DeSantis’ concerns about cannabis are well-documented. But in Iowa on Saturday, he said he’d honor state-level decisions on the issue in the event he’s elected President.

“We’ll respect the decisions that the states make on that,” the Governor said Saturday in Dubuque.

He added in that some places that have legalized adult-use cannabis, such as “California and Colorado,” the right to use marijuana “definitely caused a negative impact on their workforce but on medical freedom.”

On Saturday, he also said that legalized weed created “problems in the cities” and empowered the “black market,” positions familiar to those who listen to him closely.

Florida voters may get to decide if they want non-medical adult use marijuana in 2024, with a citizens’ initiative having gotten more than half of the 891,589 signatures required to get it on the ballot. It would require more than 60% of the vote to become law, and legislators are already looking to blunt its impacts. One new bill (HB 1269) proposes a THC cap of 10% for Delta 8 and Delta 9 to go into effect 30 days after the amendment passes, if it makes the ballot this November.

DeSantis has denounced adult-use cannabis legalization in the past.

“What I don’t like about it is if you go to some of these places that have done it, the stench when you’re out there, I mean, it smells so putrid,” he told reporters in 2022. “I could not believe the pungent odor that you would see in some of these places. I don’t want to see that here. I want people to be able to breathe freely.”

In Iowa this summer, he said he opposed legalization because “they can throw fentanyl in” to the product. Last month on the trail, he suggested that patients in Florida’s Medical Marijuana Program use medical conditions as a “pretext” for getting high.