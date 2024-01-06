Ron DeSantis says Iowa school shooter was ‘hopped up on gender ideology’

Ron DeSantis is speaking out about a shooting at an Iowa high school, and he isn’t blaming the guns, but the ideology driving murderer Dylan Butler.

“This was somebody who was really hopped up on this gender ideology and you saw it in the profile, you know, the media doesn’t want to talk a lot about that because it doesn’t fit their narrative,” DeSantis said in Dubuque on Saturday.

Yahoo! notes that the shooter’s social media account featured “rainbow and transgender flag emojis and an image of graffiti that says ‘LOVE YOUR TRANS KIDS.'”

DeSantis also noted First Lady Casey DeSantis’ work on mental health issue in Florida, but bemoaned the left wing trying to weaponize psychological care.

“Unfortunately, what you find through all this is like, I mean, the left will use some of this mental health stuff to advance the woke agenda. That’s a dead end. OK. When you’re talking about people that need help, you want that to be on the up and up,” DeSantis said.

During Saturday’s remarks, DeSantis also lauded “institutionalization” as a solution to crime, a position he’s taken before, relating the murder in Iowa to crime on “the streets of San Francisco.”

DeSantis also waxed nostalgic about people who toted guns to school in the middle of the last century.

“Back in like the forties and fifties, kids used to go to school and bring a rifle. I mean, yeah, I mean, like they would do that. And so, you know, it’s like you didn’t have this happening then when literally they’re bringing this to school. So what has happened since then?”

DeSantis blames “social media and mass media.”

“People know if they commit one of these horrible things, they’re going to be famous, they’re going to be put on TV, they’re going to have, they can put a manifesto on social media and all this stuff. And so it’s created, I think a really nasty set of incentives for people that want to kind of go out in a blaze of glory that you wouldn’t probably have, you know, you know, 50-60 years ago.”