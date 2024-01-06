Ron DeSantis says Iowa school shooter was ‘hopped up on gender ideology’

Ron DeSantis is speaking out about a shooting at an Iowa high school, and he isn’t blaming the guns, but the ideology driving murderer Dylan Butler.
“This was somebody who was really hopped up on this gender ideology and you saw it in the profile, you know, the media doesn’t want to talk a lot about that because it doesn’t fit their narrative,” DeSantis said in Dubuque on Saturday.
Yahoo! notes that the shooter’s social media account featured “rainbow and transgender flag emojis and an image of graffiti that says ‘LOVE YOUR TRANS KIDS.'”
DeSantis also noted First Lady Casey DeSantis’ work on mental health issue in Florida, but bemoaned the left wing trying to weaponize psychological care.
“Unfortunately, what you find through all this is like, I mean, the left will use some of this mental health stuff to advance the woke agenda. That’s a dead end. OK. When you’re talking about people that need help, you want that to be on the up and up,” DeSantis said.
During Saturday’s remarks, DeSantis also lauded “institutionalization” as a solution to crime, a position he’s taken before, relating the murder in Iowa to crime on “the streets of San Francisco.”
DeSantis also waxed nostalgic about people who toted guns to school in the middle of the last century.
“Back in like the forties and fifties, kids used to go to school and bring a rifle. I mean, yeah, I mean, like they would do that. And so, you know, it’s like you didn’t have this happening then when literally they’re bringing this to school. So what has happened since then?”
DeSantis blames “social media and mass media.”
“People know if they commit one of these horrible things, they’re going to be famous, they’re going to be put on TV, they’re going to have, they can put a manifesto on social media and all this stuff. And so it’s created, I think a really nasty set of incentives for people that want to kind of go out in a blaze of glory that you wouldn’t probably have, you know, you know, 50-60 years ago.”
Abram Nicholson
January 6, 2024 at 11:41 am
In short, he did what he did as a direct result of what DeSantis and his intolerant, right wing and Christian Nationalist supporters are doing to America.
January 6, 2024 at 11:58 am
– Correct. As usual, DeSantis continues to just talk out of his a*s. No, kids did not bring handguns or rifles to school in the 40’s & 50’s. What a jacka*s. Pardon the language.
Earl Pitts "Sage Keep Kids Safe Advisor" American
January 6, 2024 at 12:44 pm
You are correct Abe,
The school system filled that already sensitive kid’s mind up with all their grooming gender nonsense rather than helping an obviously troubled confused and possably “bullied” kid who was screaming out for help from the school system for years. Insted of helping the kid the groomers lit the fuze that resulted in all this killing.
So join me, Honest Abe and America, in looking forward to the traumatized kids family sueing the school system for inflicting their crule and unusual peverse grooming which caused these senseless killings.
Thanks Honest Abe I’m giving you a free lifetime membership to The Earl Pitts American Fan Club as I am aware you need support in becoming a “Sage American Patriot”.
Earl Pitts Anerican
Michael K
January 6, 2024 at 11:45 am
Chief Justice Justice Warren Burger warned us what was happening when the 2nd Amendment was perverted so that gun manufacturers would profit through increased sales. No one has more blood on his hands than the disgraced head of the NRA, aided and abetted by the Republican party to flood this nation with guns and weapons of war. The organization long ago abandoned its mission of gun safety in favor of money laundering for politicians.
No other first-world nation on the planet has this problem. Ron will blame anyone and anything rather than tackle the root cause of our gun violence problem: Too many guns, unfettered access, and glorification worship of guns.
Ocean Joe
January 6, 2024 at 12:00 pm
Report I saw said fellow students claimed he was bullied for years.
Desantis has made bullying trans folk state policy.
Somehow it’s never about the easy access to guns (another state policy).
Ron Forrest Ron
January 6, 2024 at 12:40 pm
Rhonda, too, was bullied for years. By appearances, he is still bullied today.
The only question is if the bully is Casey, one or both of the kids, or “all of the above.”
You’d think he would display some empathy for a bullied type of kid, being one himself. Evidently Rhonda has no capacity to feel empathy.
Dont Say FLA
January 6, 2024 at 12:01 pm
Gender ideology means “ideas” and those ideas are pushed onto children by parents, churches, schools, etc.
Some children find those ideas pushed upon them don’t actually fit them. Perhaps the parents pushing their ideas of gender onto their children are the ones who are “hopped up on gender ideology” and should “get over it.”
But, as usual, here we are again: “Conservatives” don’t like change, so they blame the change for any issues stemming from their own resistance to change.
MH/Duuuval
January 6, 2024 at 12:05 pm
“The Libs of TikTok account tweeted out lists of mass shooters, which included the Nashville shooter, and identified them all as trans or nonbinary, despite these claims either being disproven or unconfirmed by officials.” NBC News online
It’s telling that Trump Jr. and Elon Musk jumped on the same bandwagon, proceeding to muddy the water.
“Research widely shows that the majority of mass shootings are carried out by straight and cisgender men. However, a fixation on whether shooters identify as LGBTQ has become increasingly common among far-right figures.”
MAGAmites titillate to distract from reality and to stoke their own egos. Guns kill — not ideology. Idelogy is a rationalization, typically after the fact.
JD
January 6, 2024 at 12:20 pm
50-60 years ago was the 1960s-70s, not this 1940s-50s they people perceive.
Shit in the 60s and 70s were pretty dynamic and sometimes rough. Funny thing is, DeSantis isn’t that old (and don’t give us any of the “he’s a history major” crap – he wasn’t there).
PeterH
January 6, 2024 at 12:25 pm
DeSantis is not a psychiatrist, DeSantis is not a doctor, DeSantis is not an epidemiologist! The drumbeat of the DeSantis narrative as it relates to transgender Americans, a woman’s choice to manage her own healthcare, and COVID protocols are the reason why incompetent politicians need to stay clear of social and medical issues that they are not qualified to discuss.
TJC
January 6, 2024 at 12:55 pm
What an ugly little man our Governor can be.
Michael K
January 6, 2024 at 1:10 pm
The only one pushing “gender ideology” is DeSantis. His fixation is a desperate attempt to stoke the flames of bigotry and hate to peel off some of the ultra-MAGA votes of the trumpublican party.