Ron DeSantis rules out ticket with Nikki Haley

Ron DeSantis isn’t looking for a unity ticket with Nikki Haley, despite the former South Carolina Governor saying she “maybe” would consider him as a #2 should she get the GOP presidential nomination

The 2024 presidential candidate told Fox News viewers Saturday that he is “not going to accept that (VP position) under any circumstances” and “would much rather do my final two years as governor in 2025 and 26 than be Vice President.”

“I’ve said definitively, ‘No, that’s not what I’m running for,'” DeSantis told Neil Cavuto.

The Florida Governor is ruling out Haley as his running mate also, citing ideological incompatibility.

“I wouldn’t want to put someone on there that would take the country in a different direction than what I campaigned on. And I think she’s running more on more liberal issues rather than the standard conservative policies that I think have proven to work in states like Florida and Iowa.”

DeSantis added that his supporters “would prefer Donald Trump to Nikki Haley on policy because I think that she represents more of the corporatist republican bent and that just has not been popular.”

DeSantis has repeatedly ruled out being Trump’s running mate also, saying he’d rather be the head man in Tallahassee than the former President’s “#2.”