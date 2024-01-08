Maury Hernandez: 16 years of searching for justice; still holding hope

My name is Maury Hernandez.

I chose to spend my career in law enforcement because protecting public safety is how I wanted to devote my work life.

I was a living, breathing example of the American Dream.

But my dreams descended into a nightmare — delivered by an employee of the state of Florida. I was left permanently disabled. Today, bullet fragments are still lodged in my brain, where they will remain forever.

For 16 years, I’ve been seeking justice from the Florida Legislature to right this terrible wrong. I’m grateful that there is increasing support in our ongoing fight this year — and I finally have hope that our state legislators will approve providing the help I need to try to reclaim a productive life.

This is my story.

My parents left Cuba when I was 4 and we settled in Hialeah.

My father worked three jobs so my mom could stay home to raise my brother and me. Our parents raised us well and instilled in us that, in this country, we could be anything we wanted to be. So, I studied hard and got good grades. I graduated from St. Thomas University with a 3.7 GPA. They were very proud.

I dreamed of being a lawyer but wanted to first get law enforcement experience, so I completed training and was deputized into the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2002, while also enrolling in Nova Southeastern University’s Law School.

Eventually, I decided to focus on law enforcement and began serving as a deputy Sheriff.

I wanted to serve, and I viewed law enforcement as an honorable calling.

While I was working hard to build a career, David Maldanado was building a rap sheet.

In the spring of 2007, Maldanado — already a habitual traffic offender with nearly 40 violations — pleaded to felony charges and was placed on probation for 24 months. His sentence included a provision that he would not possess a gun.

But the state Department of Corrections, to be frank, blew it. Maldanado repeatedly violated his probation conditions.

In fact, he told his probation officer that he was armed — a clear violation of Florida law — but the officer did nothing.

Which brings us to Aug. 6, 2007, a hot summer morning in south Florida.

I was working a robbery investigation in Pembroke Park. As I was driving to meet with my supervisor, I observed a man on a motorcycle racing down Pembroke Road at a high rate of speed. He ran several red lights, jeopardizing others, at which point I decided to pursue him. He stopped at a motorcycle repair shop. I put the blue light on in my car, stepped out, took out my police badge and identified myself verbally.

I approached him to ask him what the problem was. He identified himself as a City of Opa-locka police officer. I asked him for identification, but instead, he pushed me and started to run away. I chased him because it was obvious that he was hiding something. That “something” turned out to be a 45-caliber gun which he pulled from his waistline at the small of his back. He pointed it at me as if he was in a shooting range and fired twice. The second bullet he fired struck me in my head.

I should have died. I almost did.

I’ll spare you all the details of my medical journey, but here are the highlights:

I was in a coma for three weeks. I had multiple brain surgeries and had a shunt put in my brain for the rest of my life.

I was on a ventilator for weeks. After months spent in the hospital, I spent two years in an inpatient rehab hospital. After three years of daily rehab — cognitive, physical, speech, occupational and more — my insurance company discontinued payments.

Now, I’ve had to cut back on medical care because my family and I cannot afford all the services, treatments, and equipment that would positively help my ongoing recovery.

My continuing symptoms make every day a great challenge. I have difficulty walking, numbness, nerve damage, weakness on my left side and many other physical problems.

I also struggle with memory, reasoning and controlling my emotions.

I’ve tried to work a desk job at the BSO, but my medical condition doesn’t allow it.

Doctors tell me I will need medical care, therapy, and counseling for the rest of my life. I’m not getting the help I need because I can’t afford it. Doctors say it will cost millions of dollars to care for me for the rest of my life.

This all happened because of the actions of an employee of the DOC who didn’t do his duty. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the same probation officer assigned to Maldonado resigned after I was shot and permanently injured.

I believe and hope that the state will finally make this right during this 2024 Legislative Session.

I respect our state legislature and the process required to provide me with the resources I need. I have tried to work through the process. My local police community has been incredibly supportive.

I will meet with any legislator so they can see the life I’ve been left with. I will show them the X-rays with the bullet fragments in my brain. I will show them the medical care plan that will cost millions. The bills piling up. The legal efforts. Anything it takes.

I still believe I can achieve the American Dream. But I’m going to need help — from God and caring state leaders.

___

Former Broward Sheriff Deputy Hernandez was permanently brain-damaged and partially paralyzed since being shot in the line of duty in 2007.