Last Call for 1.8.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is making its closing argument in Iowa with a new TV ad targeting former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The spot, “Iowa Insults vs. Iowa Values,” highlights Haley’s recent comment that New Hampshire voters could “correct” Iowa Caucusgoers if the Hawkeye state opts for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis in the GOP nominating contest.

“Haley disparages the caucuses and insults you. It is Ron DeSantis who embodies and defends Iowa’s values of faith, family, and freedom. He’s tirelessly working to earn your support,” a narrator says between replays of the Haley sound bite.

DeSantis closes out the ad with a ding on the former President and Haley: “Donald Trump is running for his issues. Nikki Haley’s running for her donors’ issues. I’m running for your issues.”

The campaign said the ad will run on broadcast and cable TV in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport media markets as part of a previously announced ad buy.

The DeSantis-Haley feud has been amplified in recent weeks as the former U.N. Ambassador has climbed in the polls. DeSantis, once the clear No. 2 behind Trump, is fighting Haley for a distant second in most national polls and holds only a marginal lead in recent state-level polling of Iowa.

DeSantis doubled down on his attacks during a Monday news conference, calling Haley’s comments “flippant” and “derogatory.”

“I think it plays into this conceit about people in the middle of the country that somehow, you know, they don’t count or that they need to be corrected by other folks,” the Governor said.

“ … I do think that reveals kind of her true view about the folks in Iowa. And now that she’s come under scrutiny, I think she’s had a lot of problems, just conducting herself on a daily basis without sticking her foot in her mouth.”

Evening Reads

—“The Ron DeSantis walk of shame” via Tara Palmeri of Puck News

—”DeSantis is a long way from Florida. Lawmakers at home have noticed.” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO

—”DeSantis’ State of the State address might be as much for Iowa voters as it is for Floridians” via Brendan Farrington of The Associated Press

—”Who stands to gain if DeSantis drops out? Or Nikki Haley? Or Chris Christie?” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight

—“Is DeSantis going to drop out of the race on Jan. 15?” via Douglas Mackinnon of The Hill

—”Donald Trump’s Supreme Court blunderbuss” via George Conway III of The Atlantic

—”With abortion on the 2024 ballot, campaigns could see millions in funding from familiar players” via Kelcie Moseley-Morris of the Florida Phoenix

—”The shoplifting scare might not have been real — but its effects are” via Abdallah Fayyad of Vox

Quote of the Day

“Donald Trump said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Ron DeSantis, trying to out-Trump Trump, shot democracy in the middle of our courthouse — and he’s gotten away with it.”

— Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, announcing he will not seek re-election.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Floridians won’t see much of Ron DeSantis as the Legislative Session begins, but you could have an Absent Star waiting for him when he returns.

Congratulations are in order for new Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power, who secured the job with a 135-65 vote. Keep it simple and order him a Winner.

We’d recommend a Lost Leader for former RPOF Chair Christian Ziegler but he couldn’t be bothered to show up for his own ouster.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Crowning a champion

It doesn’t involve a Florida team, but tonight’s College Football Playoff national championship game will be on the mind of every college coach and player in the Sunshine State.

Washington (14-0) faces Michigan (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Huskies advanced after beating Texas in the CFP semifinals. Michigan stopped Alabama in the closing seconds to earn a spot in the finals.

For each school, a win tonight would end a long national championship drought. Michigan last won a title when they split the national championship with Nebraska in 1997. Michigan’s last solo title came in 1948. Washington shared the national championship with Miami in 1991, the school’s only football national championship.

The game features a classic offense vs. defense matchup. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a Heisman Trophy finalist who has thrown 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. The Huskie’s wide receiver duo of Rome Odunze and Ja’lynn Polk combined to total 2,675 receiving yards this season.

Michigan boasts the nation’s top defense, allowing only 243 yards per game. The Wolverines have yet to allow more than 24 points in a game. They shutout Iowa in the Big 10 championship game, their second shutout of the season. In nine of 14 games, Michigan has allowed 10 points or fewer.

Michigan is the betting favorite.

ALSO TONIGHT

7:30 p.m. — Houston Rockets @ Miami Heat

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.