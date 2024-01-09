January 9, 2024
Ron DeSantis dubious about Donald Trump ‘immunity’ gambit

A.G. Gancarski January 9, 2024

Desantis Fox
'It's kind of a novel issue.'

With less than a week before the pivotal Iowa caucuses, Ron DeSantis isn’t tipping his hand on a rival’s claim of presidential immunity from crimes.

During a nationally televised town hall Tuesday, the Florida Governor dodged a question about whether Donald Trump had immunity from charges that he tried to overturn the Presidential election of 2020 because he was President at the time.

“You know, I’m not exactly sure because I think it’s kind of a novel issue,” DeSantis said on Fox News.

Trump told the Associated Press Tuesday that “a President has to have immunity.” But DeSantis isn’t sold that position will prevail.

“I think the D.C. Circuit will rule against him. I mean, it’s a liberal circuit and I think they’re going to hotwire this thing,” DeSantis said, before pivoting to discuss other issues.

DeSantis has floated Day One pardons of Trump and those who participated in the Insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

“I think we got to move on as a country and, you know, like Ford did to Nixon, because the divisions are just not in the country’s interest,” he said in December, as reported by NBC News.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

