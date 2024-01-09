Ron DeSantis dubious about Donald Trump ‘immunity’ gambit

With less than a week before the pivotal Iowa caucuses, Ron DeSantis isn’t tipping his hand on a rival’s claim of presidential immunity from crimes.

During a nationally televised town hall Tuesday, the Florida Governor dodged a question about whether Donald Trump had immunity from charges that he tried to overturn the Presidential election of 2020 because he was President at the time.

“You know, I’m not exactly sure because I think it’s kind of a novel issue,” DeSantis said on Fox News.

Trump told the Associated Press Tuesday that “a President has to have immunity.” But DeSantis isn’t sold that position will prevail.

“I think the D.C. Circuit will rule against him. I mean, it’s a liberal circuit and I think they’re going to hotwire this thing,” DeSantis said, before pivoting to discuss other issues.

DeSantis has floated Day One pardons of Trump and those who participated in the Insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

“I think we got to move on as a country and, you know, like Ford did to Nixon, because the divisions are just not in the country’s interest,” he said in December, as reported by NBC News.