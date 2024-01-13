Ron DeSantis ready for ‘long, scrappy campaign’ past Iowa

The Iowa caucuses are not the end of Ron DeSantis’ campaign for President, but they’re the beginning.

That’s the claim of spokesman Andrew Romeo, in an email to media Saturday as the Governor traverses the Hawkeye State ahead of Monday’s vote.

“This campaign is built for the long-haul. We intend to compete for every single available delegate in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and then into March. That begins on Monday’s Iowa Caucus, and the next day we will kick our campaign into overdrive in both South Carolina and New Hampshire. We hope Donald Trump is ready for a long, scrappy campaign as we work to share Ron DeSantis’ vision across America,” he said.

The assertion of an ongoing strategy comes as opposing camps have raised doubt about what happens after Iowa, including that of Nikki Haley, who Romeo notes hasn’t committed to a debate against the Governor in New Hampshire.

“Here’s the truth: Nikki Haley wants no part of Ron DeSantis on the debate stage. She got clobbered this past week in Des Moines because she had no answer for her failed record of caving to the left and her Wall Street donors. While Haley plans on snubbing Granite Staters, Ron DeSantis will be at the WMUR debate no matter what, continuing to prove his is the hardest working candidate in this race,” Romeo says.

The confident statement comes as New Hampshire polls point to disappointment for DeSantis.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds the Governor and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each, 25 points behind Haley and nearly 40 behind Trump.

This poll is actually worse for DeSantis than an Emerson College survey that came out earlier Thursday, in which the Governor had 7% support.

A Suffolk University survey released Tuesday found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released on Tuesday. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.