January 15, 2024
Ron DeSantis to make final push in Iowa
Image via AP.

Ron DeSantis
Monday is expected to be the coldest Caucus Day in history, with temperatures expected to fall below 0 degrees at caucus time.

Monday is a make or break night for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A strong second place showing in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential contest would position DeSantis as a possible alternative to former President Donald Trump, who is facing a flurry of criminal and civil charges. It would give him momentum heading into other early voting states.

A third place finish behind both Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley would likely spell the end of DeSantis’ presidential ambitions this cycle as he faces voting in New Hampshire next week, where Haley has been leading him in the polls and gaining on Trump.

DeSantis has made it a point to visit each of Iowa’s 99 counties throughout his presidential campaign, and has faced criticism for focusing most of his campaign infrastructure in Iowa.

Monday will be no different. The Florida Governor has three stops planned throughout the afternoon, before his Caucus Night watch party in Des Moines.

His fist stop will open to press at noon at Pub 52 in Sergeant Bluff, located at 701 1st St.

Next, DeSantis heads to Council Bluffs where he’ll speak at The Thunderbowl sometime after 1:45 p.m., located at 900 Madison Ave.

DeSantis’ last stop of the day will be in Cedar Rapids, with remarks delivered sometime after 3:30 p.m. at Jersey Pub and Grub, located at 5761 C St.

An Iowa poll released Saturday, the final before Caucus Day, showed Trump maintaining a big lead in Iowa, with a nearly 30 point lead over Haley. Haley gained on DeSantis to take the No. 2 spot in the NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, with 20% and 16% support, respectively.

DeSantis and Haley were both campaigning in Iowa over the weekend, despite a blizzard that created icy conditions and biting cold. Trump, comfortable in his lead and telling people his supporters could “walk over glass” to caucus for him, opted instead to host tele-rallies.

Monday is expected to be the coldest Caucus Day in history, with temperatures expected to fall below 0 degrees at caucus time. Fears are mounting that weather could dampen turnout, a political hypothesis that prompted Trump’s comment about his devotees who would walk through glass to support him.

