Ron DeSantis credits permitless carry with ‘big drop’ in Miami homicide rates

Gov. Ron DeSantis says changes in Florida gun laws have cut the murder rate in one South Florida city.

“Since we’ve enacted that you’ve had a big drop in murders in Miami, they just reported that’s what’s happened,” DeSantis said in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday.

Florida enacted HB 543 in 2023, which is permitless carry legislation.

The Governor calls it “constitutional carry,” for what it’s worth. Though that phrasing nettles firearms enthusiasts, DeSantis has consistently used that while promising for years permitless carry would become law.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said this week that Miami’s 31 homicides in 2023 may have been the lowest rate in the city’s history, but credited “law enforcement” and not the new state law for the reduction in killings.