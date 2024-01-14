Marco Rubio endorses Donald Trump for President

One day before Florida’s Governor participates in the Iowa caucuses, the state’s senior Senator is endorsing Donald Trump.

“It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America,” asserted Marco Rubio Sunday, in a clear blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us. I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created,” Rubio posted to X.

Rubio resisted any pressure to endorse up until now.

“Those things have a way of taking care of themselves,” he said in November 2022. “Having run for President, having gone through all that before, who knows what the world’s going to look like in two years? Who knows what it’s going to look like in two months?”

Rubio follows Sen. Rick Scott in endorsing the former President’s try to be Republican presidential nominee for a third time.

“I support my friend President Donald J. Trump to be the 47th president of the United States and encourage every Republican to unite behind his efforts to win back the White House. It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America,” Scott wrote in Newsweek back in November 2023.

DeSantis called that a “rush to try to short circuit the people’s voice.” Time will tell if he says something similar about the Rubio snub.