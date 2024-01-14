Ron DeSantis says he’s been on the campaign trail for ‘9 months’

Ron DeSantis sounds like he’s starting to lose track of how long the presidential campaign has been, with just one day before Iowans finally vote in the caucuses.

During remarks Sunday in Dubuque, the Florida Governor seemingly overstated the length of time he’s been on the trail during his second term.

“And I’ve gone, not only to all 99 counties in Iowa, we’ve been all over New Hampshire, South Carolina. We’ve been all over the country in the last nine months or six months,” DeSantis said.

It’s unclear why the Governor initially said he had been all over the country for the last nine months as a candidate given that he launched his campaign in late May. That said, he began his tour in support of his memoir, “The Courage to be Free,” last March, roughly 10 months ago, so perhaps that was the reference point.

DeSantis’ long-running travels also featured into at least one speaker’s introductory remarks.

“He basically moved into Iowa over these last several months to earn your support,” Rep. Chip Roy said.

Despite having “moved” into Iowa, recent polls suggest that hasn’t moved voters necessarily.

In the final Des Moines Register poll ahead of Monday’s vote, the Florida Governor has 16%. That puts him behind Nikki Haley (20%), and way behind Donald Trump (48%).

Haley and DeSantis were tied at 17% in an InsiderAdvantage poll released Friday, each with a third of Trump’s support. That was a better survey for the Governor than either of the two that came out on Thursday, both of which showed DeSantis down by 41 points.